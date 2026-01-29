USA Prime Sports Announces Launch of First-Ever National Softball Program

USA Prime National Softball Team

14U National Team to Debut in Spring 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Prime Sports today announced the launch of its first-ever USA Prime National Softball program, beginning with a 14U national team scheduled to debut in Spring 2026. The initiative marks a significant expansion of the organization’s nationally recognized platform and further strengthens its commitment to elite athlete development across multiple disciplines.The new team will be the first to compete under the USA Prime National Softball name, establishing the foundation for what the organization expects to become a premier national pipeline for high-level softball athletes.USA Prime has built its reputation as one of the largest and most successful travel baseball organizations in the United States, known for competitive excellence, comprehensive player development, and a best-in-class national travel model. The softball program will mirror that same championship culture, operational structure, and long-term development philosophy.The new national program will be led by Jeff Halstead, who brings more than two decades of coaching, player development, and organizational leadership experience across both baseball and softball.Halstead is a 22-year coaching veteran and the former owner and operator of Columbus Baseball Academy and Team Elite West in Columbus, Georgia, where he built one of the Southeast’s largest training and travel organizations, featuring more than 15 teams annually and a 16,000-square-foot development facility. During his tenure, more than 220 athletes signed to play college baseball, including 20 at Power Five programs. Over the past eight years, Halstead has focused on elite softball development, serving as assistant coach and pitching coach with Georgia Impact Premier and most recently as head varsity coach at Calvary Christian School, where he led the program to the 2025 GIAA 4A State Championship.“The decision to join USA Prime was made after extensive conversations with both organizations and a tremendous amount of thought about what is best for our players and families,” said Halstead, USA Prime National Scouting Director of Softball and Head Coach of the 14U National Team.“USA Prime has a proven reputation for being a top-notch organization. We’re excited to enter this new chapter with them, and we believe this is the best direction for our team and the individual players on our team.”The launch of the national softball team represents a strategic milestone in USA Prime’s continued growth and diversification, positioning the organization to serve elite female athletes seeking national exposure, high-level competition, and a development-focused environment. USA Prime views softball as its own distinct and dynamic pathway, with unique competitive demands, recruiting timelines, and development opportunities, and is committed to building a program specifically designed to support and elevate the long-term journey of female athletes both on and off the field.“I am super excited to team back up with Jeff Halstead,” said Marc Nellist Jr., General Manager of USA Prime National Softball and Head Coach of the USA Prime National Baseball teams. “Jeff is an incredible coach and leader of young athletes. All the pieces came together so quickly, and I am fired up to see where Jeff and his leadership with our very first USA Prime National Softball team takes us.”Additional details regarding tryouts, schedules, and future national team expansion will be announced in the coming months.This is just the beginning.For more information about USA Prime and its national programs, please visit www.usaprime.com About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime has helped hundreds of players advance to college baseball programs and Major League Baseball organizations. With the launch of its national softball program, USA Prime continues to expand its mission of developing the next generation of elite athletes across the country.

