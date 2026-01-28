SecurePay Advantage by AP Technology Delivers the Easiest Way to Protect Checks from Fraud Using Positive Pay

Banks recommend SecurePay as the best defense against check fraud. Recommended by leading U.S. banks, SecurePay Advantage enables businesses to establish a strong Positive Pay partnership with their financial institution to prevent unauthorized or altered checks from clearing. Fraud-Infested Waters? AP Technology

Positive Pay is Recommended by leading U.S. Banks for Stopping Check Fraud

SecurePay Advantage enables businesses to establish a strong Positive Pay partnership with their financial institution to prevent unauthorized or altered checks from clearing.” — AP Technology

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Check fraud continues to be a costly threat for businesses of all sizes. SecurePay Advantage, from business payments pioneer AP Technology , provides the easiest way to protect check payments by automatically sending Positive Pay check data to a company’s bank, helping stop fraud before it happens.Recommended by leading U.S. banks, SecurePay Advantage enables businesses to establish a strong Positive Pay partnership with their financial institution to prevent unauthorized or altered checks from clearing. Designed for simplicity and speed, SecurePay Advantage typically takes less than 15 minutes to install and can operate fully automated or be completed with just a few clicks.Positive Pay remains one of the most effective tools that banks utilize to combat check fraud. SecurePay Advantage streamlines this critical process by converting and transmitting check issue files that meet each bank’s specific requirements. By eliminating manual file preparation and check format errors, businesses gain reliable protection without added complexity.SecurePay Advantage works with all accounting applications and across all computer platforms, making it easy to deploy in virtually any business environment. With the industry’s largest library of Positive Pay file formats, SecurePay Advantage ensures compatibility with banks nationwide, reducing setup time and ongoing maintenance.Security is built into every layer of SecurePay Advantage. Data encryption protects sensitive payment information, while workflow approvals, user permissions, and warning notifications help enforce internal controls. An event log and comprehensive audit trail provide clear visibility into activity, supporting accountability and compliance.When checks are presented for payment, banks compare them against the Positive Pay data sent through SecurePay Advantage. If any irregularities are detected, the bank contacts the business for verification before releasing funds. This final review step helps prevent fraudulent checks from clearing and provides peace of mind for both businesses and banks.SecurePay Advantage supports both Positive Pay and ARP issue file transmission, ensuring businesses can meet evolving bank requirements without changing their accounting systems. The solution adapts to the needs of small businesses as easily as large enterprises, making bank-recommended check fraud prevention accessible to organizations of any size.Businesses trust SecurePay Advantage to safeguard their check payments. By automating Positive Pay file creation and delivery, SecurePay Advantage reduces manual effort, minimizes errors, and strengthens the partnership between businesses and their banks.Protecting checks from fraud does not need to be complicated. SecurePay Advantage delivers proven, bank-recommended check fraud prevention in a solution that is fast to install, and easy to use. Businesses can protect their payments with confidence by sending Positive Pay check data to their bank using SecurePay Advantage.To learn more and to see how easy it is to get started, visit www.APTechnology.com or email Sales@APTechnology.com.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and payment volumes. Each year, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the company’s suite of solutions, including APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner delivering next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing, and payment disbursement management. For more information, visit www.APTechnology.com . ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.