ALM CDJR Macon Opens Its Doors, Bringing New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Sales and Service to Middle Georgia

Our goal is to build lasting relationships with customers and become a trusted partner for drivers throughout Macon and the surrounding communities” — General Manager

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group is expanding its footprint in Middle Georgia with the official opening of ALM CDJR Macon, a new full‑service Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership designed to deliver a modern, customer‑driven automotive experience. The launch marks a strategic milestone for ALM as it continues to grow its network of dealerships (24 and growing) across GA, SC and NC, bringing its signature blend of transparency, selection of over 8,000 vehicles, and service excellence to Macon‑area drivers.

The new dealership introduces a comprehensive lineup of CDJR vehicles, an easy to find dealership, and access to ALM’s extensive pre‑owned inventory—creating a one‑stop destination for customers seeking capability, performance, and long‑term reliability.

A Purpose‑Built Facility Designed for Efficiency and Comfort

ALM CDJR Macon was developed with a focus on modern automotive retail standards, blending advanced technology with customer‑centric amenities. The dealership features a spacious showroom, digital shopping tools, and a streamlined layout that allows visitors to explore vehicles, compare options, and complete purchases with ease.

“Our goal was to build a dealership that reflects the strength and versatility of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands,” said the leadership team at ALM Automotive Group. “This facility was designed from the ground up to give customers a better, faster, and more transparent experience—whether they’re buying a new truck, servicing their SUV, or exploring financing options.”

A Full Lineup of CDJR Vehicles for Every Type of Driver

With its opening, ALM CDJR Macon now offers the complete range of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, giving customers access to some of the most iconic and capable models on the road today.

Jeep® SUVs & 4x4 Models

Jeep Wrangler – Legendary off‑road capability with modern tech

Jeep Grand Cherokee – A refined, family‑ready SUV with advanced safety

Jeep Gladiator – A rugged pickup engineered for adventure

Jeep Compass & Renegade – Compact SUVs built for efficiency and versatility

Ram Trucks

Ram 1500 – A top‑rated full‑size truck known for comfort and towing power

Ram 2500 & 3500 Heavy Duty – Built for demanding work and maximum durability

Ram ProMaster Vans – Commercial solutions for business owners and contractors

Dodge Performance Models

Dodge Charger – A bold sedan with performance‑driven engineering

Dodge Challenger – A modern muscle car with unmistakable style

Dodge Durango – A three‑row SUV with available V8 power

Chrysler Vehicles

Chrysler Pacifica & Pacifica Hybrid – Family‑focused minivans with premium features

Chrysler 300 – A full‑size sedan with timeless design (availability varies)

This diverse lineup ensures that ALM CDJR Macon can meet the needs of every type of driver—from families seeking comfort and safety to professionals needing towing capability to enthusiasts looking for performance.

A Service Center Built for Long‑Term Vehicle Care

The dealership’s service department is equipped with factory‑certified technicians, advanced diagnostic systems, and dedicated service bays designed to handle everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs. Customers can schedule appointments online, track service updates, and enjoy a comfortable waiting area with modern amenities.

“CDJR vehicles are built for capability and longevity,” the leadership team noted. “Our service center was designed to support that durability with precision, expertise, and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.”

Access to Thousands of Pre‑Owned Vehicles Through ALM’s Network

In addition to new CDJR models, ALM CDJR Macon offers customers access to ALM Automotive Group’s expansive pre‑owned inventory—one of the largest in the Southeast. With thousands of vehicles available across multiple brands, body styles, and price points, buyers can explore options that fit their needs and budget. They also offer a 5-day exchange policy which means that customers(within 5 days of purchase of a pre-owned vehicle) can swap their vehicle for another from ALM's pre-owned inventory at the same or higher value that fits their budget and credit.

This inventory network allows ALM CDJR Macon to source vehicles quickly, giving customers more flexibility and choice than a traditional single‑location dealership. See this huge inventory at www.almcars.com.

A Commitment to Transparency and Customer Confidence

ALM Automotive Group has built its reputation on straightforward pricing, clear communication, and customer‑first policies. ALM CDJR Macon continues that tradition with a buying experience designed to reduce stress and increase confidence.

From digital retail tools to simplified financing options, the dealership aims to make the process of purchasing or servicing a vehicle more convenient and transparent for Middle Georgia drivers.

A Long‑Term Investment in the Macon Community

The opening of ALM CDJR Macon represents a significant investment in the region’s economic development. The dealership is expected to create new jobs, support local business activity, and provide residents with a modern, reliable automotive resource.

“We’re proud to expand our presence in Middle Georgia,” said the ALM leadership team's Khush Bhatia. “Our goal is to build lasting relationships with customers and become a trusted partner for drivers throughout Macon and the surrounding communities.”

About ALM CDJR Macon

ALM CDJR Macon is the newest addition to ALM Automotive Group, offering a full lineup of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, a factory‑certified service center, and access to one of the Southeast’s largest inventories of pre‑owned vehicles. The dealership is committed to delivering a transparent, customer‑focused experience built on trust, value, and long‑term service. With over 8,000 new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, the dealership has a new or an affordable used vehicle for you and your family to enjoy.

Location: 3068 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Sales: (478) 475-2210

Website: https://www.almcdjrmacon.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.