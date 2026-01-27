Opinion: Fake Meat, Real Trouble: Texas Won’t Bow to Billionaires or Bureaucrats

Fake Meat, Real Trouble: Texas Won’t Bow to Billionaires or Bureaucrats

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

A federal judge just gave the green light to a lawsuit challenging Texas’ ban on lab-grown meat, and here’s the plain truth—their fight isn’t about science or innovation. It’s about power. It is about wealthy investors and Washington insiders using the courts to tell Texans what we can and cannot eat. And Texas is not having it.

Our state passed this law to stand up for our ranchers, protect consumers, and preserve food honesty. We believe in real beef from real cattle, raised by hard-working families who have cared for their land and livestock for generations. Texans deserve food they can trust, not a synthetic science project whipped up in a lab by corporate billionaires.

This federal judge’s decision opens the door for lab-grown meat companies such as Wildtype and UPSIDE Foods, funded by billionaires like Bill Gates, to overturn a democratically passed Texas law. They say they are defending innovation. I say they are defending arrogance. They want to replace the rancher with a lab technician, the pasture with a petri dish, and the family brand with a Silicon Valley logo.

Lab-grown meat is not progress; it is a Trojan horse. It is being pushed under the banner of sustainability, but in reality, it is about centralizing control of the food system in the hands of a few global corporations. It threatens rural livelihoods, undermines food safety, and insults the men and women who actually feed this country.

Let’s call it what it is: a power grab. These companies cannot win over consumers in the marketplace, so they are turning to friendly judges and D.C. bureaucrats to do their bidding. Their so-called “meat” does not come from farms or fields; it comes from a sterile vat under fluorescent lights. That is not agriculture, that is chemistry class. And Texans will not be force-fed food that belongs in a petri dish rather than on a plate.

Texas has a right and a duty to protect consumers from untested products with no long-term health record. We have a duty to defend our ranchers from unfair competition by corporate labs pretending to be farmers. And we have a right to make our own decisions about what is best for our citizens without interference from Washington or billionaires who have never set foot on a ranch.

This lawsuit is not just about one law. It is about freedom: the freedom of states to govern themselves, the freedom of consumers to know what they are eating, and the freedom of rural America to survive in the face of elite overreach.

So, here is my message to the fake meat lobby and the federal judge who gave them this opening: Texas will not back down. We will stand tall with our ranchers, protect our food, and defend our right to real meat, real freedom, and real Texas values. Because in this state, we do not take orders from billionaires, and we sure do not eat what they are serving up in a petri dish.

###