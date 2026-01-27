Attorney General’s Office secures life sentence for Livingston man found guilty of murder
HELENA – A Livingston man was sentenced to life at the Montana State Prison for murdering a man in 2022, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.
Skyler Griebel, 33, was found guilty in October 2025 of deliberate homicide. In February 2022, Griebel was threatening his girlfriend with a gun, when she called her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Netto, for assistance. After Netto arrived, Griebel confronted him with the gun. Netto fled to another room and attempted to call law enforcement while Griebel remained outside the door. Netto then deployed pepper spray as he ran out of the house when Griebel shot and killed him. Griebel fled the scene and later denied knowing anything about being involved in a shooting. At trial, Griebel admitted he shot the victim, but claimed justifiable use of force and tried to argue he was not the first aggressor. He was convicted by a jury after a nine-day trial and approximately two hours of deliberation.
Griebel asked the Court for an exception for the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, but the Court rejected that argument and agreed with the life sentence recommendation from the Attorney General’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Thorin Geist and Stephanie Robles. The case was investigated by Park County Sheriff’s Office who had assistance from Gallatin Sheriff’s Office, Belgrade Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.