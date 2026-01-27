Attorney General’s Office secures life sentence for Livingston man found guilty of murder

Skyler Griebel, 33, was found guilty in October 2025 of deliberate homicide. In February 2022, Griebel was threatening his girlfriend with a gun, when she called her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Netto, for assistance. After Netto arrived, Griebel confronted him with the gun. Netto fled to another room and attempted to call law enforcement while Griebel remained outside the door. Netto then deployed pepper spray as he ran out of the house when Griebel shot and killed him. Griebel fled the scene and later denied knowing anything about being involved in a shooting. At trial, Griebel admitted he shot the victim, but claimed justifiable use of force and tried to argue he was not the first aggressor. He was convicted by a jury after a nine-day trial and approximately two hours of deliberation.