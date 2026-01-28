ALM Mazda Macon Celebrates Grand Opening, Bringing a Modern Automotive Experience to Middle Georgia

Our goal is to build lasting relationships and become a trusted automotive partner for drivers throughout the Macon region.” — General Manager

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive Group today announced the grand opening of ALM Mazda Macon, a newly launched full‑service Mazda dealership designed to elevate the car‑buying and ownership experience for drivers across Middle Georgia. The opening marks a significant expansion for ALM, one of the Southeast’s fastest‑growing automotive groups, and introduces a state‑of‑the‑art Mazda retail and service destination to the Macon community.

Built to reflect Mazda’s modern design philosophy and customer‑first values, ALM Mazda Macon offers a contemporary showroom, advanced service facilities, and access to one of the region’s most extensive inventories of over 8,000 new and pre‑owned vehicles.

A Modern Mazda Facility Designed for Today’s Driver

The new dealership features Mazda’s latest retail architecture, including a sleek, open‑concept showroom, premium customer lounge, and digital‑forward shopping tools that streamline the buying process. Every detail of the facility was crafted to deliver a comfortable, transparent, and efficient experience.

“ALM Mazda Macon represents our commitment to bringing world‑class automotive retail to Middle Georgia,” said the leadership team at ALM Automotive Group. “Mazda is a brand known for craftsmanship, innovation, and driver‑focused design, and this dealership was built to reflect those same values.”

A Team of Mazda‑Certified Professionals

ALM Mazda Macon has assembled a team of experienced sales consultants, service advisors, and Mazda‑certified technicians dedicated to delivering exceptional customer care. The dealership’s leadership emphasized that building a knowledgeable, trustworthy team was a top priority in preparing for the launch.

“Our customers deserve a team that understands the Mazda brand inside and out,” the leadership team added. “We’re proud to offer a staff committed to expertise, hospitality, and long‑term customer relationships.”

Full Lineup of New Mazda Vehicles Now Available

With its opening, ALM Mazda Macon now offers the complete range of new Mazda vehicles, including the brand’s award‑winning sedans, crossovers, and electrified models. Customers can explore:

Sedans & Compacts

Mazda3 Sedan & Hatchback – Sporty design, premium interior, and advanced safety

Mazda6 (where available) – A refined midsize sedan with dynamic performance

SUVs & Crossovers

Mazda CX‑30 – Compact crossover with upscale features and agile handling

Mazda CX‑5 – One of Mazda’s best‑selling SUVs, known for comfort and capability

Mazda CX‑50 – Rugged‑inspired crossover built for adventure

Mazda CX‑70 & CX‑90 – Mazda’s newest premium SUVs with hybrid and plug‑in hybrid options

Electrified Models

Mazda MX‑30 (market availability varies) – Mazda’s electric crossover with modern styling

Plug‑In Hybrid CX‑90 & CX‑70 – Combining performance, efficiency, and versatility

This lineup ensures that customers can find a Mazda tailored to their lifestyle—whether they prioritize performance, design, efficiency, or family‑friendly versatility.

Advanced Service Center with Mazda‑Certified Technicians

The dealership’s service department features Mazda‑certified technicians, factory‑approved diagnostic tools, and a full suite of maintenance and repair services. From routine oil changes to complex repairs, ALM Mazda Macon is equipped to support long‑term vehicle care with precision and transparency.

Extensive Pre‑Owned Inventory Through ALM Automotive Group

In addition to new Mazda models, ALM Mazda Macon provides access to ALM Automotive Group’s expansive pre‑owned inventory of thousands of vehicles across multiple brands and price points. Customers can browse a wide selection of certified pre‑owned Mazda's, luxury vehicles, trucks, SUVs, and more—all backed by ALM’s reputation for quality and value.

A Long‑Term Investment in the Macon Community

The launch of ALM Mazda Macon represents a meaningful investment in Middle Georgia’s economic growth. The dealership is expected to create new jobs, attract additional business activity, and provide residents with a modern, reliable destination for vehicle purchases and service.

“We’re excited to become part of the Macon community,” the leadership team said. “Our goal is to build lasting relationships and become a trusted automotive partner for drivers throughout the Macon region.”

About ALM Mazda Macon

ALM Mazda Macon is the newest dealership within ALM Automotive Group (24 dealerships across GA, SC and NC), offering a modern Mazda showroom, factory‑certified service center, and access to one of the Southeast’s largest inventories of new and pre‑owned vehicles. The dealership is committed to delivering a transparent, customer‑focused experience built on trust, innovation, and long‑term value.

Location: ALM Mazda Macon

3056 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Sales : 478-238-1275

Website https://www.almmazdamacon.com/

