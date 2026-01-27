Bondi Letter Causes Federal Judge to Officially Dismiss U.S. DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Secretary Read, Oregon

A federal judge has officially dismissed the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Secretary of State Tobias Read and the State of Oregon.

The lawsuit was part of a nationwide effort by the federal government to force states to turn over voters’ private and highly sensitive personal information, including full dates of birth, partial Social Security numbers, and complete driver’s license numbers.

On Saturday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter indicating that the Trump Administration intended to use this voter data to advance its anti-immigrant agenda – telling Minnesota the violence in that state would end if it complied with several illegal orders, including handing over data similar to what is being sought in the lawsuit filed against Oregon. After reviewing that letter and hearing arguments from legal representation for all interested parties, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai dismissed the Oregon case in full, making an earlier tentative ruling final.

“This administration thinks they can push through every boundary, every check on their power, but they ran into a brick wall in Oregon. We will not be bullied,” said Secretary Read. “The law still matters. They have no authority to force our hand. Oregon will not turn over private voter data to a federal government that has no respect for the American people or their rights. Our duty is to the Constitution, to the rule of law, and to the people we serve, and we will continue to do our duty without hesitation.”