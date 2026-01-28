HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar Earns 2026 Titan 100 Nomination
Recognition honors visionary leadership driving innovation, growth, lasting impact across communities
This nomination is truly an honor, but it belongs to the entire HomeWAV team. Our progress and impact are the result of the hard work, dedication, and integrity our employees bring every day.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Morteza Sahebkar, has been nominated as a 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 recipient, an honor recognizing the region’s most accomplished CEOs and C-level executives for visionary leadership, bold innovation, and lasting impact.
— HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar
Presented by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli, the Titan 100 program celebrates St. Louis leaders who are redefining what it means to lead through vision, passion, and integrity. Collectively, the 2026 Titan 100 honorees represent organizations generating more than $18 billion in annual revenue and employing over 38,000 individuals across the region and beyond.
At HomeWAV, Morteza Sahebkar has guided the company through sustained growth and innovation, expanding secure all-in-one communications technology that strengthens connections between incarcerated individuals, their loved ones, and correctional facilities nationwide. Under his leadership, HomeWAV has remained focused on trust, reliability, and continuous improvement, delivering technology that supports both operational excellence and human connection.
“This nomination is truly an honor, but it belongs to the entire HomeWAV team,” said Morteza Sahebkar. “Our progress and impact are the result of the hard work, dedication, and integrity our employees bring every day. It’s meaningful to see our work recognized and to know that the importance of what we do is being seen beyond our organization. Each of our employees is a Titan in their own right, and together we are an army of Titans. I am grateful to work alongside such a committed group of people.”
“St. Louis’ Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “With bold vision and purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future.”
The 2026 Titan 100 honorees span industries including information technology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and nonprofit leadership, reflecting the depth and diversity of St. Louis’s business community.
Morteza Sahebkar will be honored at the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Awards Celebration on April 23, 2026, at The Factory, an elegant, cocktail-style event bringing together 100 Titans of Industry for an evening of celebration, connection, and leadership recognition.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” said Adam Herman, Partner at Wipfli.
For more information about the Titan 100 program, visit the Titan CEO website here.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
###
Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
a.jasper@homewav.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.