Historic Ice Storms Impact Canada—Canada Mats’ HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats Help Keep Entrances Safe Nationwide

In response to extreme winter conditions, Canada Mats created its HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats as a proactive solution designed to keep pathways clear.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As severe ice storms and heavy snowfall impact large parts of Canada, homeowners, businesses, and worksites are facing dangerous winter conditions that make everyday movement risky. Icy walkways, frozen entrances, and snow-covered steps have become a major safety concern across residential, commercial, and industrial properties—leading to increased slip-and-fall incidents, operational delays, and added strain on maintenance teams.In response to these extreme winter conditions, Canada Mats is highlighting its HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats as a proactive solution designed to keep entrances and pathways clear, safe, and accessible throughout ongoing storms. Engineered to melt snow as it falls, the system helps property owners reduce reliance on constant shoveling, salting, and chemical de-icers that can damage concrete, landscaping, and surrounding infrastructure.“When winter storms intensify like this, reactive snow removal simply isn’t enough,” said a spokesperson for Canada Mats. “HotStep™ Mats allow property owners to stay ahead of the storm by maintaining safe, walkable surfaces even during active snowfall and freezing rain.”Plug & Play Winter Safety for Homes, Businesses, and WorksitesHotStep™ Snow Melting Mats use energy-efficient heating technology to maintain clear walking surfaces in harsh Canadian winter climates, offering:• Automatic snow melting as precipitation falls• Reduced slip-and-fall risk on stairs, walkways, ramps, and entryways• Lower labour demands and reduced maintenance costs• An environmentally friendly alternative to salt and chemical ice controlThe modular mats are ideal for residential entrances, retail storefronts, warehouses, industrial facilities, healthcare campuses, schools, and multi-unit residential properties. They connect in a daisy-chain configuration to cover small doorways or extend across long pathways and staircases, and they plug into standard outdoor electrical outlets for fast, flexible deployment.Reliability, Liability Reduction, and Peace of MindAs winter weather continues to affect communities across Canada, HotStep™ Snow Melting Mats help property owners prevent ice accumulation before it becomes a hazard—reducing accidents, minimizing downtime, and improving overall safety during the most challenging conditions of the season.About Canada MatsCanada Mats is a leading Canadian supplier of commercial-grade matting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. The company specializes in entrance safety, floor protection, and winter hazard solutions designed to perform reliably in Canada’s harshest climates.Contact:Canada Mats1-866-362-2053sales@canadamats.ca

