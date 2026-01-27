Understanding the Risks – in Sports and Sports Betting – is Key to Awareness Media Campaign
Washington State Media Campaign Puts a Spotlight on 24/7 Helpline When Community Has Questions about Gambling During the Super Bowl LX and Winter Olympics
The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is reminding sports fans across Washington that while the Super Bowl brings excitement, connection, and tradition, it can also bring increased pressure and risk. Sports betting during major events often reaches beyond regular bettors, involving casual fans, social gatherings, and people who may not typically place wagers.
“Sports bring people together, whether local, national, or global competitions,” said ECPG Executive Director Maureen Greeley. “As a source of entertainment, sports offer great ways to connect – with family, friends, and community. 2026 brings some big connections to major sporting events for all of us in the Pacific Northwest. Whether hoping for a home team win in the Super Bowl, cheering on the global events of the Winter Olympic Games, or hosting FIFA World Cup activities, it’s a big year for sports fans and for sports betting. As we kick off the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, it’s important to remember that just like the sports themselves, sports betting offers entertainment and risks. The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling is here to offer support, resources, and referral to help. It’s our way to help you Keep It Fun, Washington.”
Betting activity takes place in many settings, including Super Bowl parties, bars, sportsbooks, mobile apps, and informal betting among friends, family members, and coworkers. ECPG emphasizes that betting should remain fun, but if you, or someone you know or love, has concerns to call the Washington State 24/7 Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-547-6133 or visit KeepItFunWA.org to chat with a live Helpline Specialist.
This Super Bowl season, ECPG is highlighting Key Tips to make the enjoyment of the game and time with family and friends the priority to help fans navigate Super Bowl weekend and Keep It Fun all year long.
These tips include:
• Keeping perspective beyond the scoreboard – Wager only for fun
• Knowing when to change the plan
• Staying connected as part of a team – enjoy the game with friends as social fun
• Setting limits (money and time) and sticking to them
• Don’t borrow money for bets (only bet with money that is part of your entertainment budget)
• Being a good sport is part of Keeping It Fun – losing is part of the game in sports and in sports betting
• Knowing where to find help
Following these tips can help reduce risk, prevent isolation, and support healthier experiences during a time when betting activity and accompanying social pressure tend to increase. Keep It Fun, Washington!
For more than 35 years, ECPG has supported Washington residents affected by problem gambling. Confidential, judgment-free help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone with questions or concerns about their own gambling or the gambling of someone they care about.
Call, Text, Chat: 1-800-547-6133
Learn more at KeepItFunWA.org
About the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling
The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of problem gambling and gaming, expanding treatment services, and promoting prevention and responsible gambling education throughout Washington State and beyond.
Stay Connected and Keep It Fun! 2025-2026 Sports Betting Awareness Media Campaign
