Understanding the Risks – in Sports and Sports Betting – is Key to Awareness Media Campaign

Keep The Game Fun - Tip Keep The Game Fun - Know the Risks Connect with the Washington State 24/7 Problem Gambling Helpline - 1-800-547-6133

Washington State Media Campaign Puts a Spotlight on 24/7 Helpline When Community Has Questions about Gambling During the Super Bowl LX and Winter Olympics

As we kick off the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, it’s important to remember that just like the sports themselves, sports betting offers entertainment and risks.” — Maureen Greeley, ECPG Executive Director

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As excitement builds around Super Bowl LX and the Winter Olympics, an unprecedented number of adults are expected to participate in sports betting activities. According to the American Gaming Association , Americans legally wagered approximately $1.39 billion on the Super Bowl last year, setting a record for legal bets. Whether this year’s game breaks that record or not, sports betting has become a familiar part of the Super Bowl landscape. With the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, excitement is running especially high across Washington, making it even more important to keep the focus on fun and connection.The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is reminding sports fans across Washington that while the Super Bowl brings excitement, connection, and tradition, it can also bring increased pressure and risk. Sports betting during major events often reaches beyond regular bettors, involving casual fans, social gatherings, and people who may not typically place wagers.“Sports bring people together, whether local, national, or global competitions,” said ECPG Executive Director Maureen Greeley. “As a source of entertainment, sports offer great ways to connect – with family, friends, and community. 2026 brings some big connections to major sporting events for all of us in the Pacific Northwest. Whether hoping for a home team win in the Super Bowl, cheering on the global events of the Winter Olympic Games, or hosting FIFA World Cup activities, it’s a big year for sports fans and for sports betting. As we kick off the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, it’s important to remember that just like the sports themselves, sports betting offers entertainment and risks. The Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling is here to offer support, resources, and referral to help. It’s our way to help you Keep It Fun, Washington.”Betting activity takes place in many settings, including Super Bowl parties, bars, sportsbooks, mobile apps, and informal betting among friends, family members, and coworkers. ECPG emphasizes that betting should remain fun, but if you, or someone you know or love, has concerns to call the Washington State 24/7 Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-547-6133 or visit KeepItFunWA.org to chat with a live Helpline Specialist.This Super Bowl season, ECPG is highlighting Key Tips to make the enjoyment of the game and time with family and friends the priority to help fans navigate Super Bowl weekend and Keep It Fun all year long.These tips include:• Keeping perspective beyond the scoreboard – Wager only for fun• Knowing when to change the plan• Staying connected as part of a team – enjoy the game with friends as social fun• Setting limits (money and time) and sticking to them• Don’t borrow money for bets (only bet with money that is part of your entertainment budget)• Being a good sport is part of Keeping It Fun – losing is part of the game in sports and in sports betting• Knowing where to find helpFollowing these tips can help reduce risk, prevent isolation, and support healthier experiences during a time when betting activity and accompanying social pressure tend to increase. Keep It Fun, Washington!For more than 35 years, ECPG has supported Washington residents affected by problem gambling. Confidential, judgment-free help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone with questions or concerns about their own gambling or the gambling of someone they care about.Call, Text, Chat: 1-800-547-6133Learn more at KeepItFunWA.orgAbout the Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of problem gambling and gaming, expanding treatment services, and promoting prevention and responsible gambling education throughout Washington State and beyond.

Stay Connected and Keep It Fun! 2025-2026 Sports Betting Awareness Media Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.