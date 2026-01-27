Switzer Learning Center Announces 60th Anniversary Gala Celebrating Six Decades of Transformational Impact

Switzer Learning Center’s Torrance campus, home to six decades of academic and therapeutic programs supporting students with diverse learning needs across Los Angeles County.

Milestone event to honor legacy, community partnership and the future of neurodiverse education in the South Bay

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzer Learning Center , a leading WASC‑accredited non‑public school and behavioral health center serving neurodiverse students across Los Angeles County, will celebrate its 60th Anniversary with a landmark fundraising gala on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.The gala will unite educators, civic leaders, philanthropists, families, alumni and longtime supporters for an evening that honors Switzer’s six decades of service and raises essential funds for its academic, therapeutic and enrichment programs.Founded in 1966, Switzer Learning Center has spent 60 years expanding access to individualized education and integrated therapeutic support for students with diverse learning, behavioral and social‑emotional needs. During the 2024–25 school year, Switzer served over 100 students referred by 13 area school districts and charter partners, helping young people build confidence, resilience and readiness for college, career and independent living.“This anniversary is about far more than a moment in time,” said Dr. Susan McNary-Johnson, Board Vice Chair, community leader and former Switzer staff member who began her career as a psychologist under founder Dr. Janet Switzer. “It is a celebration of the students, families, educators, clinicians and community partners who have shaped Switzer’s mission over six decades—and a commitment to ensuring this life‑changing work continues for generations to come.”The evening will feature dinner, live entertainment, mission‑driven fundraising initiatives and special recognition of individuals and organizations whose leadership and generosity have strengthened Switzer’s impact. Honorees will include recipients of:• Transformational Impact Award – recognizing exceptional leadership and service• Circle of Care Award – honoring champions of student well‑being and support• Legacy of Giving Award – celebrating sustained philanthropic partnershipSwitzer will also acknowledge longtime supporters, former staff members and community partners whose contributions have expanded programming and campus resources, including Community’s Child and Torrance Refining Company, steadfast supporters of Switzer’s educational initiatives.Proceeds from the gala will directly support Switzer’s integrated academic and therapeutic model, which brings together credentialed teachers, licensed clinicians, speech and language pathologists, behavior specialists and paraprofessional aides to support each student’s academic, social and emotional development.Funds raised will help sustain and expand:• Individualized academic instruction aligned with each student’s IEP• On‑campus therapeutic and behavioral health services• STEM, art, media, life‑skills and college‑readiness programs• Community‑based enrichment and wellness partnerships• A new and expanded garden‑based learning initiative supported by a recent grant from the Sprouts Healthy Communities FoundationIn 2025, Switzer’s Annual Gala raised more than $155,000, helping ensure students continue to receive comprehensive support in a structured, trauma‑informed environment.Sponsorship packages offer meaningful visibility for corporate and community partners while directly supporting student programs and services. For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or to learn more, visit www.switzercenter.org About Switzer Learning CenterSwitzer Learning Center is a WASC-accredited non-public school and behavioral health center in Torrance serving neurodiverse students in grades 5–12. Switzer supports students with social, emotional, behavioral and learning differences through small classes, credentialed teachers, licensed therapists, and integrated therapeutic services. For nearly 60 years, Switzer has partnered with school districts across Los Angeles County to help students build academic confidence, emotional regulation and readiness for their next step. Learn more at www.switzercenter.org

Switzer 60th Anniversary Gala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.