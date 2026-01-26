State Secretary Neva Grašič in Brussels: resilient democracies underpin a strong European Union

SLOVENIA, January 26 - The European Democracy Shield comprises a wide range of measures designed to safeguard European democracies from foreign interference during elections. The State Secretary recalled that this is a clear expectation of EU citizens, noting that, according to Eurobarometer data, 81% of Europeans consider foreign interference through disinformation and other forms of manipulation to be a serious threat.

The European Democracy Shield brings together a wide range of existing instruments and initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic resilience. These include the Digital Services Act, the European Media Freedom Act and the Code of Practice on Disinformation. State Secretary Grašič stressed that full and effective implementation of these instruments is essential. She welcomed the proposal to establish a European Centre for Democratic Resilience, which would coordinate efforts among Member States, EU institutions, civil society and the research community to identify, analyse and respond to disinformation. Slovenia supports the establishment of the Centre and recognises the importance of European Democracy Shield initiatives in protecting the European information space.

State Secretary Grašič also highlighted that foreign actors are still trying to manipulate public opinion, deepen polarisation and interfere in electoral processes within the EU and beyond. These challenges are particularly pertinent in light of the upcoming elections in Slovenia.

She emphasised that the European Democracy Shield provides an effective framework for identifying and countering such threats to the European way of life. Drawing on Slovenia’s experience, she outlined national best practices for addressing disinformation and foreign interference, including projects implemented in the Western Balkans. In this context, she called on EU institutions to continue supporting initiatives that strengthen democratic resilience both within the Union and in its wider neighbourhood. She also drew attention to the growing levels of online harassment and intimidation, disproportionately affecting women in politics. She stressed that this undermines women’s participation in democratic life and therefore constitutes a systemic challenge to democracy.

On Slovenia’s behalf, State Secretary Grašič reiterated that the protection and strengthening of the rule of law are fundamental to the resilience of democratic societies. Slovenia therefore supports the European Commission’s efforts to uphold this core EU value, including through the annual rule of law dialogue. In the context of the European Commission's 2025 rule of law report, ministers held country-specific discussion on the rule of law in Denmark, Estonia, Greece and Spain, thus concluding the first round of country-specific discussion under the Cyprus Presidency. This dialogue aims to identify challenges at an early stage and to promote open, constructive and meaningful exchanges among Member States. State Secretary Grašič reaffirmed Slovenia’s commitment to an inclusive dialogue that builds trust in European institutions and the legal order.

Slovenia also welcomes Cyprus's key priorities for its Council Presidency and supports its efforts to advance negotiations on sectoral legislative proposals related to the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028–2034. Slovenia shares the view that EU enlargement is a strategic investment in peace, stability and prosperity that strengthens European values and the Union’s role as a credible global actor. State Secretary Grašič welcomed the Presidency’s commitment to a merit-based enlargement process, with a strong emphasis on fundamental values, the rule of law and democratic resilience. She also underlined the importance of parallel work on internal reforms to ensure the EU is prepared for future enlargement.