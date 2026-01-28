Culture Advisory Group, NORMEX Partner to Bring Quality and Food Safety Software to Food, Beverage, Supplement Sectors

Culture Advisory Group

CAG and NORMEX announce partnership expanding access to quality management software for food, beverage, and supplement companies in regulated supply chains.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Advisory Group Inc. (CAG) and NORMEX Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to subscription-based quality management and food safety software solutions for manufacturers, CPG brand owners, and dietary supplement companies operating in regulated supply chains.Under the partnership, CAG will connect qualified clients to NORMEX's software platform, helping organizations strengthen internal systems with practical oversight and operational execution. The collaboration reflects CAG's expanding portfolio of technology solutions designed to deliver faster insights, improved visibility, and scalable compliance management for clients."CAG supports leadership teams where quality, safety, and brand protection are mission-critical," said Paul Valder, CEO of Culture Advisory Group Inc. "This partnership adds a proven technology solution to our toolkit—helping clients modernize systems, improve visibility, and strengthen accountability without disruption.""NORMEX delivers subscription-based quality and food safety management through intuitive software," said Tanguy Etoga, Founder & CEO of NORMEX. "Working with CAG expands our reach to organizations that prioritize disciplined execution and measurable outcomes."About Culture Advisory Group Inc.Culture Advisory Group Inc. is a North American management consultancy supporting senior leaders across regulated and brand-sensitive supply chains. CAG helps organizations strengthen governance, operational discipline, and execution through advisory services and integrated technology solutions.About NORMEX Inc.NORMEX Inc. is a North America–based company delivering subscription-based Food Safety and Quality Management software for SMEs, with a mission to make food safety simpler by leveraging technology such as AI, sensors, and automation to support food businesses operating globally.

