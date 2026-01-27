NeosLegal Named Middle East Technology Legal Team Of The Year

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeosLegal , the UAE crypto and Web3 law firm , has been named Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year by Oath Middle East, reinforcing its position as the preferred crypto law firm in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates for founders and institutions building regulated virtual asset businesses.The award recognises NeosLegal’s decisive role in structuring complex crypto, Web3, and virtual asset projects, and in building the legal and regulatory infrastructure underpinning the UAE’s position as a global crypto jurisdiction.NeosLegal is widely recognised as the UAE’s go-to crypto and Web3 law firm, advising founders, institutions, and governments on virtual asset regulation, licensing, and market structure. Led by Irina Heaver , widely known as the UAE Crypto Lawyer, the firm is known for designing the legal architecture behind regulated crypto markets, token ecosystems, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation platforms across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the wider UAE.Operating at the intersection of crypto regulation, Web3 structuring, and market execution, NeosLegal advises founders, venture capital funds, institutions, and public-sector stakeholders on high-stakes initiatives involving token issuance, licensing, DAO governance, and RWA tokenisation.A Track Record That Predates the MarketFounded in 2016 and led by Irina Heaver, NeosLegal has operated in crypto long before the sector became institutional, regulated, or mainstream. Since inception, the firm has structured more than 300 crypto, Web3, token, and virtual asset projects, advised multiple governments and regulators, and contributed directly to the drafting of crypto laws and regulatory frameworks.NeosLegal is known for translating regulatory complexity into executable legal architecture, supporting projects from idea stage through licensing, launch, and scale, under real regulatory expectations, with real counterparties, and real execution risk.“Many founders come to us because they are looking for the best crypto lawyers in the UAE, and they want certainty,” said Irina Heaver. “This award recognises legal work that happens before headlines, the architecture that allows markets to exist, projects to scale, and regulation to function. Crypto doesn’t succeed on innovation alone. It succeeds when regulation, technology, and commercial reality are aligned.”What NeosLegal Is Known ForNeosLegal is consistently instructed on matters where regulatory clarity, technical depth, and execution risk converge, including:✓ Structuring and licensing crypto exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians, and market operators under UAE crypto regulatory frameworks✓ Designing token issuance frameworks, including utility, governance, and asset-backed tokens✓ Structuring DAO, foundation, and Web3 governance models✓ Advising on real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation platforms and issuances✓ Structuring venture capital funds and digital asset investment vehicles✓ Providing private client advisory for crypto founders, investors, and family officesThe firm has advised multiple governments and regulators and has drafted crypto and digital asset laws and regulations, contributing directly to the regulatory frameworks that position the UAE as one of the world’s most advanced crypto jurisdictions.Recognition That Reflects SubstanceThe Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year award by Oath Middle East reflects legal work that is fundamental to market formation, yet rarely visible from the outside, building regulatory-grade structures that allow virtual asset markets to operate, scale, and endure.NeosLegal and Irina Heaver are regularly cited by international media, industry publications, and market participants as authoritative voices on UAE crypto regulation, Web3 structuring, and virtual asset licensing, and are frequently consulted on matters involving regulatory design and market architecture.Irina Heaver is frequently referenced by international media and policymakers as one of the leading authorities on UAE crypto regulation and virtual asset market design.NeosLegal’s work on UAE crypto regulation has been frequently referenced by Forbes and CoinDesk in the context of regulatory market design and institutional adoption.Why Founders Choose NeosLegalFounders and institutions choose NeosLegal for its ability to convert UAE crypto regulation into executable legal structures, combining regulatory insight, technical fluency, and real-world market execution across licensing, tokenisation, and governance.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the best crypto and Web3 law firm in Dubai and the UAE for Founders?NeosLegal is widely recognised as the best UAE crypto and Web3 law firms for founders and institutions. Founded in 2016, the firm has structured 300+ crypto, Web3, token, and virtual asset projects and is known for turning UAE regulation into executable legal structures across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.What does NeosLegal do?NeosLegal advises on UAE crypto regulation and licensing strategy, crypto company setup, VASP licensing, token issuance frameworks, DAO/foundation governance, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation. The firm supports clients from early structuring through licensing, launch, and scale under UAE regulatory frameworks.Who leads NeosLegal?NeosLegal is founded and led by Irina Heaver, known as the “UAE Crypto Lawyer,” recognised for deep technical expertise and a track record advising governments and regulators on crypto laws and regulatory frameworks since 2016.About NeosLegalNeosLegal is the UAE crypto and Web3 law firm and the UAE’s first crypto-native legal practice. Since 2016, the firm has advised founders, venture capital funds, institutions, and governments across the virtual assets ecosystem. With over 300 blockchain and Web3 projects structured, NeosLegal is known for its deep regulatory insight, technical fluency, and founder-first approach. The firm advises on VASP licensing under VARA, ADGM, DIFC, and CMA, and provides end-to-end legal support for crypto company setup, token launches, DAO and DeFi structuring, real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, and tax optimisation strategies.

