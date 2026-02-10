Ray Rogers: Gesture in Time, a Late-Career Exhibition at Bushwick Gallery

Installation view of Ray Rogers: Gesture in Time at Bushwick Gallery, Brooklyn, on view March 5–12, 2026.

A late-career solo exhibition highlighting seven decades of abstract painting by Ray Rogers, opening March 5 at Bushwick Gallery.

This exhibition reflects a lifelong commitment to painting as an immediate act—unrevised, responsive, and grounded in real time rather than retrospective meaning.” — Bushwick Gallery

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bushwick Gallery announces Ray Rogers: Gesture in Time , a rare solo exhibition by Ray Rogers (b. 1933), a painter whose seven-decade practice approaches abstraction as a lived event rather than a constructed image. Bringing together large-scale canvases from across Rogers’s studio archive, the exhibition offers an immersive encounter with an artist who continues to work with clarity, urgency, and uncompromising conviction.Abstract painting has long been defined by its tension between control and abandon, yet few artists sustain that dialogue across an entire lifetime. At the center of Rogers’s practice is the belief that abstraction should remain immediate, unmediated, and unrevised. His canvases register decisive movement: color sweeps across the surface in broad chromatic arcs; line emerges as elastic calligraphy; atmosphere accumulates through gestures that are intuitive rather than predetermined. The result is a visual score—composed through rhythm, tempo, and spatial dynamics as much as through pigment.While Rogers’s work is historically informed by Abstract Expressionism, Gesture in Time underscores his refusal to lapse into mid-century nostalgia. The paintings possess a contemporary immediacy—free from reverence and unburdened by the myths that often surround the genre. What emerges is an artist committed to discovery: visual events that collide, dissipate, and reform without narrative or symbolic expectation.Rogers was born in Kansas City in 1933 and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He entered painting through early draftsmanship and classical music, an influence that continues to shape his pacing and tonal registers. He studied at the University of Arkansas and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center before completing his M.A. at the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied with Robert Motherwell and George McNeil. Early exhibitions at Max Hutchinson Gallery (New York), Bennington College (Vermont), Bennett College (New York), and the University of California, Berkeley positioned Rogers among serious practitioners of the period.What distinguishes Gesture in Time is not historical credential but uninterrupted studio continuity. Rogers has treated painting not as a phase or period, but as a sustained intellectual and sensory pursuit. Now working between Brewster, New York and Sedona, Arizona, he continues to produce paintings that feel unedited and alive, with titles referencing landscapes, musical movements, and places etched into memory.Within Bushwick Gallery’s curatorial framework, Gesture in Time situates Rogers not as an artifact of Abstract Expressionism but as an active participant in its ongoing evolution. For collectors and viewers alike, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to engage firsthand with a historically grounded abstract practice that remains startlingly fresh.Across the exhibition, one senses a refusal to treat painting as performance or spectacle. Instead, Rogers allows each mark to assert itself in real time. The approach carries risk—ruptures, hesitations, asymmetries—but yields canvases that vibrate with authenticity. If Abstract Expressionism began as a search for immediacy, Rogers has quietly sustained that search. Gesture in Time reminds us that the genre was never about grandeur alone, but about the courage to act, adjust, and leave the record intact.Exhibition DetailsRay Rogers: Gesture in TimeMarch 5–12, 2026Opening Reception: Thursday, March 5, 6–8 PMBushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NYPrivate showings available by appointment throughout the week.About Bushwick GalleryBushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space in Brooklyn committed to abstraction, material investigation, and rigorous exhibition-making. The gallery presents emerging, mid-career, and late-career artists in dialogue, emphasizing depth, discovery, and sustained engagement with the work.

