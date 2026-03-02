Western Specialty Contractors Completes Concrete Work at Minneapolis’ Hennepin Energy Recovery Center Ahead of Schedule

Completed concrete apron repairs Concrete apron repairs in progress

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Minneapolis branch experience allowed them to complete extensive concrete work at the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) in Minneapolis, MN, three days ahead of the owner’s tight one-week schedule.

HERC is a waste-to-energy trash processing facility operated by Hennepin County in downtown Minneapolis. The facility uses the latest technologies to reduce environmental and taxpayer costs as part of the county’s integrated waste management system.

HERC uses a tipping floor to collect and process trash, which is then incinerated to generate energy for the surrounding community. Ash produced from the incineration process is screened for recyclable metals, then stored in a building before transport to the landfill, therefore reducing the volume of waste and eliminating harmful materials.

The facility’s tipping floor, where trash trucks and front loaders enter and dump their loads onto as temporary storage before going to the incinerator, is made of highly durable concrete to withstand constant impact, abrasion and corrosive liquids from the waste.

Over time, HERC’s tipping floor had become damaged from daily wear, with rebar visibly exposed. The Great Rivers Hennepin Energy Recovery Center contracted with Western on June 16, 2025, to perform concrete repairs and rework of the facility’s tipping floor.

Western’s scope of work included 350 square feet of partial-depth repairs to the concrete floor and replacing existing concrete jersey barriers with a 25 ft x 4 ft wall extension for visiting tour groups to observe the waste management process safely.

Western’s work on the ash building included extending the concrete apron by approximately 8 ft around for loading trucks to push ash into a dumpster for hauling away, and infilling a door that was no longer in service with concrete.

The customer gave Western just one week to complete all the work. Backed by over a century of experience, Western completed the project in just four days and within budget, to the owner's satisfaction.

“We overcame this strict timeline by sending an experienced crew to perform the concrete work and repairs. The crew also worked long hours to meet the customer’s timeline requirements,” said Western Project Manager Evan Halet.

