Havas Media Network Unveils Five Media Imperatives Defining Brand Growth in 2026

Access Havas Media Network's 2026 Media Imperatives Report Now

Report outlines how blended reality, humanized AI, trust, constant commerce, and experience-led attention are reshaping the media ecosystem and enabling growth

NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Havas Media Network released its 2026 Media Imperatives report , drawing on interviews with leading brands, platforms, and publishers on how their consumer behavior and business strategy are changing and what it means for connected consumer journeys and integrated media solutions. Leaders from across Havas analyzed these insights to identify how brands can stay relevant, trusted, and effective in an increasingly dynamic media landscape.“Our interviews with leaders across diverse industries and geographies revealed a shared vision of an ecosystem that is blended, adaptive, emotional, and moving faster than ever,” said Joanna Lawrence, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media Network. “These imperatives are a guide to thriving in this dynamic environment by showing up intentionally and adapting to people’s changing behavior.”Havas Media Network’s report provides five imperatives to help brands design media strategies that are responsive, human-centered, and built for long-term impact:1. The Rise of Blended Reality: Orchestrating and measuring media holistically; designing connected consumer journeys that seamlessly integrate physical and digital touchpoints, focusing on total ecosystem value over isolated channels or interactions.2. The Human Algorithm: Elevating human empathy as AI becomes embedded in everyday life, bringing emotional intelligence, creativity, and responsible, humancentered AI to the forefront of media experiences.3. Trust as the New Currency: Prioritizing transparency, credible environments, and a clear value exchange in a world of AI-generated content and information overload.4. Decision Velocity and Constant Commerce: Engineering commerce as seamless, instantly shoppable media experience for customers.5. Experience as Equity: Building enduring attention and long-term brand equity through cultural participation and adaptive creativity.Havas Media Network’s imperatives underscore a shift from media that is planned for consumers, to a living system that is built with them, blending context, creativity, and intelligence to deliver meaningful outcomes.“Adaptability is the defining capability for brands in 2026,” Lawrence added. “Those that continually experiment, learn, and evolve while staying deeply connected to people’s needs and values will be the ones that drive sustained growth.” Download the full 2026 Media Imperatives report and learn how brands can shape modern media experiences and stay dynamically adaptable in a world in constant motion.About Havas Media NetworkHavas Media Network combines human ingenuity with machine intelligence to drive clients’ business growth. Through our operating model – Converged.AI – we help brands stay relevant and grow in a world that never stands still. We are part of Havas, one of the world’s largest integrated content, media and communications groups with nearly 23,000 people working across media, creative, production and technology. Havas Media Network creates personalized and seamlessly connected customer journeys through future-forward capabilities in activation (Havas Play), commerce & performance (Havas Market) and data & tech (CSA). Our agencies are home to more than 10,000 media specialists across +140 countries, with 73 Villages that bring together talented people across all disciplines to work side-by-side to serve our clients. Clients include Auchan, BBC, Canal+, Carglass, Credit Agricole, Decathlon, Dolce & Gabbana, EDF, Emirates, Fidelity Investments, Claro, Hyundai, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kia, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, LVMH, PNC Bank, Puma, Reckitt, Red Bull, Sanofi, Shell, Telefonica and YUM Brands among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Network on LinkedIn @Havas Media Network or Instagram @havas_media_network.

