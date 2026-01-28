Charleston Medical Spa Offers Guide to Anti-Aging Treatments

Dr. Craig Rowin of Shine Medical Spa shares insight on some of the most effective non-surgical aesthetic treatment options available today.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures continues to rise, patients have more tools than ever to address visible signs of aging. However, understanding which treatments are appropriate for specific concerns can be a challenge. To help patients navigate their options, Dr. Craig Rowin, board-certified plastic surgeon and owner of Shine Medical Spa by Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas, shares insight into some of the most effective non-surgical approaches to facial rejuvenation.“Patients often come to us wanting to look refreshed but not overdone,” says Dr. Rowin. “The most successful outcomes occur when treatments are selected based on a thoughtful assessment of the individual’s goals, skin condition, and facial anatomy.”Below, Dr. Rowin outlines key treatment approaches commonly used at his Charleston medical spa to achieve natural-looking facial rejuvenation.Smoothing Fine Lines and Expression WrinklesDynamic wrinkles—those caused by repeated facial movements—are among the earliest signs of aging. These include crow’s feet, forehead lines, and frown lines. To minimize their appearance, neuromodulators such as BOTOXCosmetic or Dysportcan be injected to relax targeted muscles and create smoother skin without affecting natural expression. In addition, superficial biostimulators such as Sculptraand Radiessemay be used to support collagen production and improve skin quality over time. Ellacormay also be incorporated for select patients to address skin laxity and texture concerns.Restoring Volume and Facial ContoursAge-related volume loss in areas such as the cheeks, temples, and lips can result in a hollow or deflated appearance. Volume restoration helps reestablish youthful facial proportions and soften deep folds. Common solutions include hyaluronic acid-based fillers like JUVÉDERMand Restylaneproducts, as well as Renuva, an injectable treatment that helps restore volume using the body’s own fat framework. Sculptraand Radiesse, also known as biostimulators, are frequently used to stimulate collagen production and improve overall facial structure and longevity of results.Improving Skin Tone and PigmentationDiscoloration from sun exposure, redness, and uneven skin tone can be addressed with light- and energy-based therapies that target pigment and vascular irregularities. Treatments such as IPL (intense pulsed light) and Clear + BrilliantTouch laser are commonly used to enhance skin clarity and promote a more uniform complexion. CO₂ laser treatments and microneedling technologies such as Morpheus8 ™ and SkinPen, often paired with brightening exosomes, can further improve tone, texture, and radiance.Enhancing Skin Texture and FirmnessRough texture, enlarged pores, and mild skin laxity can be improved through treatments that promote cell turnover and stimulate collagen production. Microneedling treatments such as Morpheus8™, along with Ellacorpaired with PDGF (platelet-derived growth factor) known as Ariessence, and exosomes, can help enhance firmness and skin quality. Dr. Rowin says patients may also benefit from working with Shine Medical Spa’s master aesthetician, who provides customized treatments with a focus on skin health, natural-looking results, and overall facial balance. He explains that treatments work beautifully on their own and also pair seamlessly with other medical spa offerings.Maintaining Results Through SkincareIn-office procedures are most effective when paired with an appropriate at-home regimen. Medical-grade skincare products formulated with active ingredients—such as Environ, ZOSkin Health, and Obagi—can help maintain treatment outcomes and support long-term skin health.Given the many non-surgical aesthetic treatments from which to choose, it can be difficult to determine which options will offer the most benefit. Dr. Rowin advises that consulting with a highly qualified skincare professional is the best way to identify treatments that align with an individual’s needs and goals. He says at physician-led practices like Shine Medical Spa, patients can expect thoughtful recommendations, safer treatment plans, and natural-looking results tailored to their unique features.About Shine Medical SpaLocated in Charleston’s historic Cigar Factory, Shine Medical Spa offers physician-directed care in a luxurious, welcoming setting. The practice provides customized aesthetic plans that are designed to achieve subtle yet sophisticated results. The team is committed to offering the latest in non-surgical aesthetic rejuvenation with a focus on safety, precision, and natural-looking outcomes. Founded in 2022 as a sister location to Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas, Shine Medical Spa is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Craig Rowin, MD, and supported by a team of experienced skincare professionals dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality care.

