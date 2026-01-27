Former Paralegal & Now 2nd Year Law Student Returned to Sralla Family Law, PLLC

Sralla Family Law, PLLC, Announced the Return of Former Paralegal & Second-Year Law Student Who Rejoined the Firm in December While Continuing Her Legal Studies

Watching Alyssa grow from a paralegal into a top-performing law student has been incredibly rewarding. She has a strong work ethic, a sharp legal mind, and a genuine desire to help people.” — Kevin “Buck” Sralla

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin “Buck” Sralla is excited to announce the return of former paralegal turned second-year law student Alyssa E. Perez, who rejoined the firm on December 10, 2025, during the winter holiday break while continuing her legal education.

Kevin “Buck” Sralla shared his enthusiasm for Perez’s return to the San Antonio-based family law firm, where she had previously worked on and off for several years before leaving to attend St. Mary’s University School of Law.

“Watching Alyssa grow from a paralegal into a top-performing law student has been incredibly rewarding,” Sralla said. “She has a strong work ethic, a sharp legal mind, and a genuine desire to help people. We’re proud to welcome her back and support her continued journey in the law.”

Perez, 25, was a second-year law student at St. Mary’s University School of Law, where she distinguished herself academically, particularly in legal writing. In the spring of 2025, she earned both the “Excellence in Legal Writing” Award and the “Best Brief Award” for her brief titled “Defendant’s Memorandum of Law in Support of its Motion for Summary Judgment.” The brief addressed a Failure to Accommodate employment lawsuit involving a former employee with ADHD and was recognized for its clarity, persuasive structure, and legal precision.

While completing her law degree, Perez worked part-time as a paralegal with Sralla Family Law, PLLC, gaining hands-on experience in family law matters while assisting clients and supporting the firm’s legal team. She credited her earlier time at the firm with sparking her interest in pursuing a legal career.

Perez, who is Sralla’s niece through marriage, said returning to the office felt both familiar and meaningful.

“I was excited to get back to work on cases and help the clients,” Perez said. “That’s what makes this career worthwhile—being able to support people during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.”

A San Antonio native, Perez graduated from Clark High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a pre-law concentration from St. Edward’s University in Austin. She is the daughter of Sylvia Sandoval Perez and Robert Perez, both of San Antonio.

Sralla Family Law, PLLC said Perez’s return reflected the firm’s continued commitment to mentorship, professional development, and cultivating future leaders in the legal profession—values that have long defined the firm’s approach to serving families throughout San Antonio.

For more information, visit www.familylawsanantonio.com

About Sralla Family Law, PLLC

Strength Of A Giant, Heart Of A Neighbor – Your San Antonio Law Allies

At Sralla Family Law PLLC, we blend the might of large firm services with the warmth and care you’d expect from a trusted neighbor. Since opening our doors in San Antonio in 2006, we have dedicated ourselves to standing by your side, navigating the complexities of the law together.

Our office feels like a second home, a place where you’re not just another case file – you’re family. We pride ourselves on delivering personalized attention, making sure each client can access the support and respect they need.

The Heart Of Our Practice: Personalized Care

Our founding attorney, Kevin “Buck” Sralla, embodies the spirit of the firm. He cares deeply about the outcomes and the people he serves. Buck understands that behind every case is a story, a life impacted by the legal challenges at hand. That’s why he and his staff take the time to get to know you and fully grasp every facet of your situation. This connection enables us to advocate for you effectively, with the kind of passion and dedication that can only come from truly understanding your needs and goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.