JuiceNet Launches Peer-to-Peer EV Charging Network in Corona, California

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JuiceNet today announced the launch of a peer-to-peer EV charging network, beginning in Corona, California. The network enables homeowners to earn money by sharing their home chargers with nearby EV drivers, turning thousands of underutilized residential chargers into shared infrastructure. The launch comes as EV adoption continues to outpace public charging deployment: U.S. electric vehicle sales have grown at nearly twice the rate of public charging infrastructure over the past five years.¹“The math simply doesn’t work,” said Jack O’Neill, CEO of JuiceNet. “We’re adding millions of EVs to the road every year, but public infrastructure can’t keep up. And it never will if we rely solely on commercial buildout. The solution is already sitting in garages across America. Homeowners are the key to unlocking a distributed charging network that scales with demand.”Corona is a case in point. The city has hundreds of registered electric vehicles for every public Level 2 charging port, an imbalance that forces drivers to compete for limited spots, wait in lines, or drive miles out of their way to find an available charger. Meanwhile, most home EV chargers sit idle 90% of the time. JuiceNet bridges this gap by enabling homeowners to list their chargers for use by nearby drivers, earning passive income while expanding access to charging in their neighborhoods. Homeowners who don’t yet have a Level 2 charger can purchase one through JuiceNet at a reduced price and start earning immediately.“We evaluated dozens of markets and Corona stood out immediately,” said Steve Sanchez, COO of JuiceNet. “High EV adoption, limited public charging, and a community of homeowners ready to be part of the solution. We’re excited to partner with Corona residents to prove what a neighborhood-powered charging network can look like.”To celebrate the launch, JuiceNet is offering two limited programs exclusively for Corona residents. Homeowners who purchase a new ChargePoint Home Flex charger through JuiceNet receive 25% off the retail price, plus boosted earnings for the first three months. Those who already own a compatible charger can enroll at no cost and receive the same earnings boost. Each program is limited to the first 50 qualified residents who apply.Corona residents can learn more and claim their spot at juicenet.ai/corona . Slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.About JuiceNetJuiceNet is a peer-to-peer EV charging network, enabling homeowners to share their chargers with nearby drivers and earn passive income. By turning residential chargers into shared infrastructure, JuiceNet is building a distributed charging network that scales with EV adoption. Learn more at juicenet.ai.¹ From 2020 to 2024, U.S. EV sales averaged 47% annual growth (ICCT, April 2025), while public charging infrastructure grew approximately 25% annually over the same period (ICCT, April 2025).

