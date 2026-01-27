State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (01-27-2026)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Eglantina Robles’ (NA61566678) registered nursing assistant credential. Between July and October 2024, Robles allegedly engaged in multiple boundary violations with patients, including asking a client to perform personal work at her home. Robles failed to respond to the department’s requests for information.

Cowlitz County

In December 2025 the Department of Health revoked Oleksandra Mitkova Shannon’s (HM60470205) home care aide credential. In July 2025, Shannon was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

Grays Harbor County

In November 2025 the Department of Health revoked Chad Edward Richards’ (HM60649786) home care aide credential. In July 2024, Richards was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies him from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

Mason County

In November 2025 the Department of Health revoked Cynthia Louise Allen’s (HM60801451) home care aide credential. In April 2025, Allen was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

Okanogan County

In December 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Traysha L. Young’s (NC10058294) certified nursing assistant credential. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Young financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, effective July 31, 2025, which prohibits Young from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health revoked Maryn Bernice Geib’s (HM60804751) home care aide credential. In February 2025, Geib was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

In December 2025 the Department of Health revoked Lavan Anne Marcum’s (HM60776010) home care aide credential. In August 2025, Marcum was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

In January 2026 the Department of Health and Amber Lei Martorana (NA61508944) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Martorana’s registered nursing assistant credential. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Martorana mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, effective Sept. 8, 2025, which prohibits Martorana from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Thurston County

In December 2025 the Department of Health revoked Benjamin Philip Johnson’s (HM61037638) home care aide credential. In May 2025, Johnson was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies him from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.