Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Debra Lynch, a Delaware-based nurse practitioner, who operates an extremist group known as Her Safe Harbor that ships abortion drugs into Texas.

In direct violation of Texas law, Her Safe Harbor routinely sends mifepristone and misoprostol to women across state lines. The organization advertises abortion pills by mail and promises delivery to Texas within days. The lawsuit references a quote from Lynch in which she acknowledges that she and her staff “mail a lot [of abortion drugs] to Texas,” including Beaumont, Fulshear, Tomball, Houston, El Paso, and other major cities that she alludes to.

This lawsuit follows two tragic cases in Texas in which radical abortion activists and organizations facilitated men illegally purchasing abortion-inducing drugs. According to one lawsuit, a man used the drugs to secretly poison his girlfriend, causing the death of their unborn child, and sending the mother to the hospital.

“The day of reckoning for this radical out-of-state abortion drug trafficker is here,” said Attorney General Paxton. “No one, regardless of where they live, will be freely allowed to aid in the murder of unborn children in Texas.”

In addition to this lawsuit, Attorney General Paxton has taken legal action against two other abortion drug providers, Plan C and Coeytaux, ordering them to immediately cease promoting, selling, or facilitating the shipment of abortion drugs to Texas residents.

To read the lawsuit, click here.