GivenGain Partners with Iditarod Trail Invitational to Fuel Athlete-Led Fundraising Supporting Alaska Native Communities

GivenGain

Partnership enables athlete-led fundraising through Intrepid Path Association to support Alaska Native communities along the Iditarod Trail.

We’re proud to partner with the Iditarod Trail Invitational on an effort that showcases the extraordinary potential of the human spirit” — Christopher Gaube, CMO of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New partnership empowers ultra-endurance athletes to turn human-powered journeys across the historic Iditarod Trail into year-round support for communities along the route, including recovery efforts following Typhoon HalongThe Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI), one of the world’s most remote and demanding human-powered endurance events, today announced a new partnership with GivenGain , a mission-led, global fundraising technology platform trusted by the world’s leading charity events and brands to power fundraising at scale. Through this partnership, ITI athletes will be able to fundraise in support of Alaska Native villages and communities along the Iditarod Trail through the Intrepid Path Association, a 501(c)(3) organization established by the race organizers to provide resources for long-term recovery and resilience to support communities along the ITI.The Iditarod Trail Invitational challenges athletes to travel hundreds—up to 1,000—miles on foot, bicycle, or skis through deep winter conditions across Alaska. Traversing frozen rivers, sea ice, and vast wilderness, the race follows routes that long predate modern sport. For centuries, these trails served as lifelines for Indigenous communities, enabling travel, trade, communication, and survival in one of the harshest environments on Earth.Communities such as Unalakleet, Shaktoolik, Nome, and many others form the backbone of the Iditarod Trail. During race season, they host checkpoints, open schools and community halls to exhausted competitors, share irreplaceable local knowledge of weather and ice conditions, and welcome racers with extraordinary generosity. Without these communities, the Iditarod Trail—and events like the ITI—would not exist.In October 2025, Typhoon Halong struck western Alaska with unprecedented force. Hurricane-strength winds and record storm surge flooded entire villages, destroying homes, damaging water and power systems, and forcing more than 1,500 residents to evacuate—many to shelters hundreds of miles away. While Typhoon Halong was acute and devastating, it also underscored the broader, often overlooked challenges these remote communities face, including climate change, isolation, limited infrastructure, and access to essential resources. Recovery efforts continue as communities rebuild amid ongoing hardship.The partnership between ITI and GivenGain creates a dedicated fundraising infrastructure that enables athletes to connect their endurance journeys with meaningful, athlete-led support for communities that are central to the trail’s history and operation, yet often overlooked beyond race season. Through GivenGain, athletes can raise funds, share their stories, and invite supporters around the world to participate in recovery and long-term resilience efforts along the trail.“We’re proud to partner with the Iditarod Trail Invitational on an effort that showcases the extraordinary potential of the human spirit—what’s possible when commitment, preparation, and purpose come together,” said Christopher Gaube, Chief Marketing Officer of GivenGain. “This partnership allows athletes to channel that potential into athlete-led fundraising that supports the communities that have sustained the Iditarod Trail for generations.”Funds raised through this initiative will support community-identified needs through the Intrepid Path Association, ensuring assistance is guided by local priorities and focused on long-term resilience. Rather than limiting support to race week, the partnership is designed to encourage sustained engagement and year-round giving tied to athlete participation.To support ITI athletes and community recovery efforts through this partnership, visit https://www.givengain.com/campaign/iditarod-trail-invitational About the Iditarod Trail InvitationalThe Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI) is a world-renowned human-powered ultra-endurance race held annually in Alaska. Athletes travel up to 1,000 miles along the historic Iditarod Trail by foot, bicycle, or skis through extreme winter conditions. The ITI honors the trail’s deep cultural roots while challenging competitors to navigate one of the most remote and unforgiving environments on Earth.Learn more at https://itialaska.com About GivenGainGivenGain is a mission-led, global fundraising technology platform trusted by the world’s leading charity events and brands to power fundraising at scale. GivenGain operates as a hybrid model—combining nonprofit governance with proprietary technology and innovation entities that allow the organization to build, scale, and partner as a world-class tech brand.Learn more at https://www.givengain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.