British Author Mike Bonath Delivers a Gripping Tale of Desperation and Darkness in Debut Book

The Psychotic Intruder" Explores the Razor Thin Line Between Ordinary Life and Madness

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when an ordinary man reaches his breaking point? When years of grinding routine, mounting bills, and quiet frustration finally crack open into something darker? British author Mike Bonath answers these questions with unflinching honesty in his debut novel, The Psychotic Intruder , now available through Parker Publishers.Set against the backdrop of working class Berkshire, the novel follows Johnny Allen, a postman trudging through nine years of the same dreary routine. His best mate Joey has a plan to change their fortunes. His wife Kim loves him fiercely. Life should be manageable. But lurking beneath the surface are secrets, betrayals, and a descent into choices that will shatter everything Johnny thought he knew about himself and the people closest to him."I wanted to write about real people," says Bonath. "Not superheroes or detectives with fancy offices. Just ordinary folks pushed to extraordinary limits. The kind of people you pass on the street every day, never knowing what storms are raging inside them."The Psychotic Intruder weaves together themes of loyalty and betrayal, ambition and desperation, love and revenge. When Joey's imprisoned brother Luke returns to the scene with dangerous criminal connections, the lives of everyone around him begin to spiral. Friendships fracture. Trust evaporates. And Johnny finds himself facing moral dilemmas that would test anyone's sanity.The novel has already drawn comparisons to the psychological intensity of works by Gillian Flynn and Alex Michaelides, while carving out its own distinctly British territory. Readers seeking the raw authenticity of gritty UK crime dramas will find themselves at home in Bonath's world.Bonath dedicates the book to his daughter Lauren Elizabeth Beare, whose support and encouragement made the novel possible. "Without having my dear daughter by my side, I never would have written this," he writes. "She gave me all the support and encouragement I needed." The Psychotic Intruder is available now in ebook and paperback formats on Amazon and through select retailers.About the AuthorMike Bonath is a British author whose writing draws from decades of observing working class life in England. After spending twenty years on building sites before transitioning to other work, Bonath brings an authentic voice to stories about ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. The Psychotic Intruder is his debut novel, with more psychological thrillers in development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.