HMP Global’s Masterclasses in Dermatology 2026 Delivers AI-Driven, Case-Based CME for Real-World Patient Care

The meeting fills a critical gap between large national congresses and narrowly focused updates by offering a curated educational experience that prioritizes applicability, discussion, and meaningful faculty engagement.

February 19-22 event in Sarasota, Florida features hands-on ultrasound training and sessions on emerging biologics, imaging, and diagnostic dermatology.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As dermatology care becomes more complex and technology-driven, clinicians need education that goes beyond theory and translates directly to patient care. HMP Global’s Masterclasses in Dermatology, taking place February 19-22 in Sarasota, Florida, delivers a focused, case-based dermatology CME experience that helps clinicians confidently apply advances in emerging biologics, AI in dermatology, diagnostic dermatology, and imaging to real-world practice.

Unlike large-scale congresses, MCD is intentionally designed for depth, interaction, and immediate clinical relevance, giving dermatology clinicians and advanced practice clinicians direct access to expert faculty and practical education they can implement right away.

What Is Masterclasses in Dermatology?

Masterclasses in Dermatology 2026 is a four-day, CME-accredited educational meeting created for dermatology clinicians managing increasingly complex medical, procedural, and diagnostic challenges. The meeting fills a critical gap between large national congresses and narrowly focused updates by offering a curated educational experience that prioritizes applicability, discussion, and meaningful faculty engagement.

The curriculum is aligned with current FDA approvals, evolving standards of care, and emerging dermatology therapies clinicians encounter in practice today.

Hands-On Ultrasound Education

A defining feature of MCD 2026 is its on-site, hands-on ultrasound workshop, designed for clinicians who want to integrate imaging into both medical and aesthetic dermatologic care. This immersive experience gives participants a fast-paced, applied format:

• Hands-on use of handheld ultrasound devices with real patients

• Real-time imaging to guide fillers, neuromodulators, and hidradenitis suppurativa evaluation

• Small-group workshop stations led by expert faculty

• A focused structure combining brief instruction with extended hands-on practice

By learning to map facial anatomy and hidradenitis suppurativa lesions in real time, clinicians can elevate cosmetic precision, improve procedural confidence, and better understand disease beneath the surface.

Expert Leadership

MCD 2026 is led by nationally recognized co-chairs with extensive clinical trial, research, and leadership experience:

• Alice Gottlieb, MD, PhD

• Joseph Merola, MD, MMSc, FAAD, FACR

• Daniel Siegel, MD, MS, FAAD, FACMS, CPCD

“By bringing together experts from multiple specialties in an intimate learning environment, we’re able to focus on interdisciplinary education that helps dermatologists think beyond silos and elevate patient care to the next level,” Gottlieb said.

How MCD Improves Daily Dermatology Practice

Designed for dermatology physicians, residents, fellows, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, MCD focuses on education that supports better clinical decisions and patient outcomes.

Key benefits include:

• Case-based education grounded in real-world dermatology challenges

• Clinic-ready insights into emerging biologics, AI and diagnostics in dermatology, and evolving treatment strategies

• Coverage of high-interest disease states including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata, vitiligo, and dermatologic oncology

• Up to 19 CME credits earned in a focused, high engagement learning environment

Event Details

• Masterclasses in Dermatology 2026

• Dates: February 19–22, 2026

• Location: Sarasota, Florida

• Website

• Registration



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.