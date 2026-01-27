Master Nick Eagle Inspires Tears and Transformation at Phoenix Art Festival

Phoenix Art Festival Master Nick Eagle Phoenix Art Festival Awakening Session 1 Master Nick Eagle Phoenix Art Festival Awakening Session 2 Master Nick Eagle

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Nick Eagle, Ph.D., renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, mystic philosopher, and bestselling author, delivered a powerful special guest appearance at the Phoenix Art Festival on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The event featured over 70 artists and drew thousands of attendees, many of whom left deeply moved—some in tears—and profoundly inspired.Participants were captivated by stories of Eagle’s personal awakenings, his kundalini warrior yoga practices, the timeless wisdom these experiences unlocked, and the mindset techniques used to facilitate them. He introduced ways to heal through his signature “Enlightenment Protocol” and offered personalized sessions to guide individuals on their spiritual path.In one-on-one interactions, Eagle invited participants to seek truth and release fear. Those who agreed received an energy field cleansing with palo santo, sat in silence near his resonant bronze singing bowl, and engaged in guided breathwork and kundalini yoga to open energy channels. He then channeled insights from his higher mind—supported by spiritual guidance—before asking each person, “What is it you seek?”One attendee shared: “I hope all get to experience Master Nick in person one day. Nobody will be the same after.”Building on his mission to eliminate suffering worldwide, Eagle emphasized the need to scale his impact. “I love taking my teachings to the streets, but it’s time to think bigger,” he said. “I need to reach more people. We are ready, and I must lead.” He plans to pursue larger events and roles, urging people to embrace personal responsibility for their awakening rather than hide behind fear-based limitations or comfort their darkness.This appearance reinforces Eagle’s growing reputation for direct, no-nonsense spiritual leadership—blending Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu discipline with metaphysical mastery. He continues to host private retreats at his Awakening Sanctuary in Sedona, offer free protocols, and provide one-on-one mentorship for those committed to self-mastery.For more information about Master Nick Eagle, including his bio, upcoming events, book, Enlightenment Protocol, and private sessions, visit:Media Contact:Mandy Hawk, student of Master Nick EagleEmail: eagleawakenme@gmail.comSocial Media: @masternickeagle

