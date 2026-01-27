Times Colonist Readers’ Choice Awards Names Carter Notary as Best Law Office in Victoria

Carter Notary Readers' Choice Award Beverly Carter

The Readers' Choice Award recognizes the firm’s commitment to providing estate planning, real estate, and notarial services to the Greater Victoria community.

The recognition of winning this award for best law firm is incredibly meaningful because it comes from our amazing clients, community, and neighbours.” — Beverly Carter

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carter Notary , a locally owned Notary Public firm in Victoria, BC, was recently named the Best Law Office in the Times Colonist Readers’ Choice Awards. This award recognizes the firm’s commitment to providing trusted, client-focused estate planning, real estate, and notarial services to the Greater Victoria community.Founded by Beverly Carter, Carter Notary has built a reputation for offering clear, professional, and compassionate legal services that help individuals and families navigate important life moments with confidence. The firm is proudly locally owned and operated, serving Victoria and surrounding areas with integrity and care.At Carter Notary, legal services are designed to provide more than documentation. The team focuses on delivering clarity, peace of mind, and a smooth client experience at every stage of the process. This approach guides every interaction, whether clients are completing a real estate transaction, planning their estate, or requiring notarization services.Beverly Carter, alongside fellow Notary Public Richard Gardner, leads a dedicated and experienced team that supports clients through significant transitions with professionalism and respect. The firm is known for its approachable service style and attention to detail, ensuring clients feel informed and supported from start to finish. Each file is handled with precision, efficiency, and a strong respect for clients’ time and goals.Services Carter Notary provides include:Residential real estate transactionsWills and estate planningPowers of attorneyRepresentation agreements for health careNotarizations for domestic and international useCarter Notary is also a proud Think Local First business, reflecting its commitment to strengthening the local economy and supporting community-based initiatives. As residents of Victoria, the team at Carter Notary remains deeply invested in the well-being and growth of the region they serve.“The recognition of winning the 2025 Times Colonist Readers’ Choice Award for best law firm is incredibly meaningful because it comes from our amazing clients, community, and neighbours. We thank so many for trusting us with life’s most important legal moments–from buying a home to planning a legacy,” Beverly Carter said.As the firm looks ahead, Carter Notary remains focused on continuing to provide dependable, personalized notarial services to clients across Victoria and British Columbia.For more information or to book an appointment for notarization, estate planning, or real estate services, please contact Carter Notary at (250) 383-4100.

