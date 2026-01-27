Submit Release
North Dakota Development Fund approves more than $452,000 in Q4 loans for child care projects

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that three companies were approved for a total of more than $450,000 in loan funds through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc. (NDDF) during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Investments like these strengthen the foundation of North Dakota’s economy by addressing critical needs such as child care and supporting business growth,” said Commerce Venture & Credit Analyst Samantha Mattson. “By helping businesses expand and communities thrive, we’re building a more resilient future for our state.”

Q4 Child Care Loan Highlights:

  • Heilman Properties LLC, Minot – $150,000 loan to assist with completion of a new facility.
  • DGB Holdings LLC, Bismarck – $202,500 loan to assist in purchasing a building and start-up costs.
  • ABCC LLC, Fargo – $100,000 loan to fund the fit-up and working capital of a new facility.

Q4 Total: $452,500

Established in 1991, the NDDF provides flexible financing for new or expanding businesses. The fund also manages the Child Care Loan Program, which supports providers addressing critical workforce needs.

For more information about NDDF, visit belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.

