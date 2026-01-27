WYDOT to meet with local government agencies in Crook and Weston Counties to discuss state transportation improvement program (STIP)

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is scheduled to present the current State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) during the February commission and council meetings in Newcastle and Sundance on February 2 and 3, 2026.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction projects scheduled over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated annually to ensure it addresses both current and future highway needs and is shared yearly with local government agencies and the public.



District 4 STIP meeting schedule is as follows.

·Weston County

o City of Newcastle – Monday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. - City Council Chambers, 10 E Warwick Street.

o Weston County Commission – Tuesday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. - Commission Chambers, 1 W. Main Street, Newcastle.

·Crook County

o Crook County Commission – Tuesday, February 3 at 3:00 p.m.- Commission Chambers, 309 E Cleveland Street, Sundance

o City of Sundance - Tuesday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m. - City Council Chambers, 213 E Main Street, Sundance



WYDOT invites the public to attend these meetings, where they can share their input to help influence future projects and priorities. More information about the STIP can be found at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ STIP. The public is encouraged to provide comments and feedback using the interactive STIP map, accessible through the link above.

For more information on how to attend or re to receive a calendar invite, please contact Laura Dalles.