Theoretical Physics Graduate Builds Denver-Incubated Startup After AI Reshapes Early-Career Job Market

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to accelerate changes across hiring, education, and early-career pathways, a new technology venture incubated with support from Denver-based operators has launched, reflecting how emerging founders are responding to a rapidly evolving global workforce.

The company was founded by Nova Hamman-McGee, a recent graduate of the University of Bristol with a Master’s degree in Theoretical Physics. The venture was formed in response to growing uncertainty facing students and early-career professionals as AI-driven tools reshape expectations around preparedness, originality, and accountability across academic and professional environments.

AI adoption has significantly altered traditional entry-level career paths, particularly in technical and research-oriented fields. Many roles that once represented clear next steps for graduates are now changing faster than universities and institutions can update training and guidance frameworks.

“AI is transforming how people are evaluated, hired, and expected to demonstrate competency,” said Hamman-McGee. “That shift is creating new challenges for students and graduates who are trying to navigate systems that are still catching up. I had to find a different way.”

The company was developed as a technology venture informed by first-hand experience. The company’s formation reflects a broader trend of early-career founders choosing entrepreneurship as a way to respond to systemic change rather than waiting for institutional reform.

The venture received incubation support from a Denver-based startup, FOMO.ai, enabling the company to develop with an international outlook and gain access to its primary audience in the USA. The collaboration highlights increasing transatlantic engagement around artificial intelligence, education, and workforce readiness.

As organizations, policymakers, and educators continue to assess the impact of AI on early-career development, new companies like this underscore how founders are actively building responses to emerging challenges in real time.

