Top 25 Atlanta Home Builders as Ranked by MarketNsight

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketNsight, a leading housing data research and consulting firm, announced the top 25 builders in Atlanta, ranked by the number of homes closed in 2025.

“Despite many challenges, builders had a successful year,” says Michelle Hunt, CEO of MarketNsight. “We finished 2025 very close to 2024 numbers, and that speaks to the builder resilience and housing demand in Atlanta and nationwide.”

D.R. Horton remains the top builder in the market, with Ashton Woods at number 2 and Lennar rounding out the top 3. Notably, seventeen of Atlanta’s top builders, and all of the companies in the top 10, are national or publicly traded companies. However, several privately held builders made the list, including The Providence Group, Rockhaven Homes, Direct Residential Communities, Traton Homes, and McKinley Homes, among others.

Eugene James, MarketNsight’s Chief Market Strategist said, “Low developed lot supply, economic uncertainty, and increased resale competition cut into new home activity, but builders finished the year strong. This reflects ongoing housing market dynamics amid 2025 trends.”

2025 Top Home Builders

1. D.R. Horton

2. Ashton Woods

3. Lennar

4. Smith Douglas

5. Century Communities

6. Meritage Homes

7. Pulte Homes

8. Toll Brothers

9. DRB Group

10. Taylor Morrison of Georgia

11. Dream Finders Homes

12. TIED: The Providence Group and Stanley Martin Homes

13. TIED: Ryan Homes and Kolter

14. Rockhaven Homes

15. Direct Residential Communities

16. LGI Homes

17. Fischer Homes

18. Chafin Communities

19. Empire Homes

20. Traton Homes

21. McKinley Homes

22. Piedmont Residential

23. Edgar Hughston Builders

24. Reliant Homes

25. David Weekley Homes

About MarketNsight

MarketNsight provides data-driven solutions and market analysis to support informed decision- making for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, municipal leaders and other housing professionals in land acquisition and product pricing. Its proprietary Feasibility Matrix © is an integrated analytical framework for evaluating new home community viability, incorporating market ranking metrics, lot and raw land transaction data, regression-based modeling, and mortgage performance indicators. MarketNsight currently serves more than 50 cities across 11 states, including Alabama, Florida,

Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

To schedule a demonstration of the MarketNsight Feasibility Matrix © or Mortgage Matrix ©, please call 770-410-8025 or email info@MarketNsight.com. For additional information, visit www.MarketNsight.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.