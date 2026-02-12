In-Line Renewal Solutions and Shelton Plumbing Lead Industry Adoption of LightRay Via Long-Term Collaboration with WRT

In-Line Renewal Solutions Josh Shelton, Owner Shelton Plumbing

Multi-year field partnership delivers faster job completion, higher-quality installs, and certified training for trenchless contractors nationwide

This collaboration has always been built from the jobsite up. We’ve worked directly with WRT on LightRay development and deployment because contractors need systems that perform in real conditions.” — Josh Shelton

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Line Renewal Solutions and Shelton Plumbing announced the continued expansion of their long-standing collaboration with Waterline Renewal Technologies (WRT) and its LightRay UV cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) platform, marking more than six years of field testing, prototype development, and contractor deployment support.Now in its fourth year of operations, In-Line Renewal Solutions has grown alongside Shelton Plumbing’s trenchless division to become a leading support organization for contractors adopting LightRay UV technology. The collaboration has focused on real-world jobsite execution - combining training, technical support, equipment service, and deployment guidance to help contractors achieve faster project completion and higher-quality rehabilitation results. Shelton Plumbing, founded in 1983 , began trenchless operations in 2014 and has played a critical role in advancing LightRay UV through hands-on installation experience and contractor-facing field support.“This collaboration has always been built from the jobsite up,” said Josh Shelton, Owner of Shelton Plumbing and In-Line Renewal Solutions. “We’ve worked directly with WRT on LightRay UV development and deployment because contractors need systems that perform in real conditions. The result is faster installs, more consistent outcomes, and support that doesn’t stop once the equipment is delivered.”The organizations model is designed to support contractors at every stage of trenchless adoption - from companies launching a new CIPP division to established drain cleaning and rehabilitation contractors standardizing training, service, and equipment performance across multiple crews.In-Line Renewal Solutions and Shelton Plumbing support a range of trenchless workflows and tools, including:Robotic cutting for reinstatements and finishingPicote Epoxy Brush Coating applicationsSales and support of CIPP system components and related toolsCertified Training and Repair ServicesTo reduce downtime and improve operational reliability, the organizations provide certified training and repair services, including:Certified Trainers for WRT and Picote systemsCertified Repair Center for WRT, Picote, and Hathorn CamerasRepair services for Brute Hydro Jetters and much moreThe companies expect to open two to three additional locations within the next 12 to 18 months, expanding capacity for contractor training, technical support, product access, and equipment repair services.Plumbers and contractors interested in learning more about LightRay UV deployment, certified training programs, or field support services can schedule a live demo to see the technology in action and discuss implementation strategies for their operations.###About Shelton PlumbingFounded in 1983, Shelton Plumbing provides professional plumbing services and supports trenchless rehabilitation workflows. The company began trenchless operations in 2014 and delivers CIPP and UV lining applications through training, equipment support, and repair services.About In-Line Renewal SolutionsIn-Line Renewal Solutions is a trenchless support organization providing product access, certified training, technical support, and deployment assistance for contractors performing cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) operations.About Waterline Renewal Technologies (WRT)Waterline Renewal Technologies (WRT) develops trenchless rehabilitation systems, including the LightRay UV platform used in cured-in-place pipe applications worldwide.

