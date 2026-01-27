Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Announces Relief Eligibility for Players of Six New Web3 Gaming Projects

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund ( CGRF ), an initiative originally established by Splinterlands and the SPS DAO ($SPS), today announced another large expansion of its relief program. The fund has expanded eligibility to players of 6 additional Web3 gaming projects.Launched in August 2025 with an initial commitment exceeding $500,000, the CGRF was created to restore faith in the GameFi ecosystem by providing relief and new opportunities for players impacted by stalled or defunct blockchain gaming projects.Expanded Eligibility:Six more Communities Added - The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is now accepting applications from players of the following newly eligible projects:-ChronoForge-Pixiland-Badmad Robots-Aether Games-MEGAWEAPON-Boomland HuntersThese communities join the inaugural eligible projects The Walking Dead: Empires, Tokyo Beast, and Pirate Nation.Previously Added Eligible ProjectsIn addition to the new expansion, CGRF eligibility includes players from a growing list of Web3 gaming ecosystems across multiple genres:-Action & RPGStella Fantasy, Embersword, Shatterline, Deadrop, Chains of War, Blade of God, Champions Ascension, Loot Legends, Metalcore, Moonfrost, Realms of Alurya, RoboKiden, Planet Mojo, Ragnarok: Monster World, Hello Monster, Valeria Studios-Strategy & SimulationSynergy of Serra, Anterris (Battlebound), JungleXYZ, Kryptomon, Mystery Society-Sports & ArcadeNyan Heroes, Blast Royale, Derby Race, Goombles, Rumble Kong League, Captain Tsubasa RivalsRestoring Trust and Opportunity in Web3 Gaming The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is a structured and transparent program designed to deliver meaningful relief to affected players. It offers a stable on-ramp into established ecosystems, providing both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunities. This initiative is more than just financial relief, “it’s about community restoration and setting a higher standard for the future of Crypto Gaming”.About the SponsorsThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is backed by a coalition of established Web3 gaming platforms, including:Splinterlands — A pioneering card strategy game with over 4 billion matches playeddCrops — A long-running Web3 farming simulation with more than four years of continuous operationWrestling Organization Online — A blockchain-based wrestling management gameCrypto Shots — A 3D shooter integrated with the Hive ecosystemRising Star — A music career simulation game with a large, long-term player baseDisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Splinterlands, its partners, and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. Actual results may differ materially. For more information, visit https://splinterlands.com/cgrf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.