Idaho’s #1 Homebuilder is Growing and Hiring — Join CBH Homes at the CBH Job Fair on Tuesday, January 27th
We’ve had an amazing start to 2026. We’re looking for strong, driven team members ready to grow with us and help continue our success.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBH Homes, Idaho’s #1 homebuilder and a nationally recognized Best Place to Work, is continuing its strong momentum into 2026 and inviting the community to be part of it. On Tuesday, January 27, CBH Homes will host a CBH Job Fair from 4:00–6:00 PM, at its Meridian headquarters for individuals interested in building a career with one of Idaho’s fastest-growing companies.
— Christine Comstock, CBH Homes Sales Development Coach
As CBH kicks off another exciting year, the company is hiring immediately across multiple departments, and looking to immediately fill 6 sales positions including New Home Sales Specialists and New Home Sales Assistants. The job fair offers attendees the chance to meet the CBH team, learn about open roles, and experience firsthand the culture that has helped make CBH a leader in the industry.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: CBH Homes Main Office, 1977 E Overland Rd, Meridian, ID 83642
Walk-ins welcome, apply early to reserve your interview time at: cbhjobfair.com
Qualified candidates may interview on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a current resume, come ready to connect, and get an inside look at the energy, opportunity, and team culture that define life at CBH.
Current Roles Include:
Sales
Director of Trades
Plan Designer
Accounting Assistant
Construction Manager
Rentals Leasing Specialist
Plumbing Manager
Crane Operator
HVAC Installer
Journeyman Electrician
AND MORE!
About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.
CeCe Cheney
CBH Homes
+1 208-288-5560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.