Revuze Named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2025–2026

IDC MarketScape VoC Platform Major Players

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revuze today announced that it has been included as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53061225, December 2025).The IDC MarketScape assesses technology platforms operating in the Voice of the Customer (VoC) market, evaluating vendor capabilities, strategic direction, and alignment with emerging customer feedback requirements.According to the IDC MarketScape excerpt: “Operating as an AI unified market intelligence solution, Revuze ingests and centralizes data from sources such as ecommerce reviews, social media, surveys, communities, and CRM systems.”“The company’s Action Hubs suite, purpose-built for Brands, delivers tailored recommendations for each functional user, whether they are in product, marketing, ecommerce, or market research.”“Revuze differentiates itself by offering a category-to-SKU view, meaning clients can benchmark competitors and track granular sentiment across entire product lines or individual SKUs.”Lou Reinemann, IDC Analyst, said: “As organizations expand their use of customer data and intelligence, the ability to unify structured and unstructured feedback into actionable insight has become essential. Vendors that provide workflow enablement and role-based recommendations help teams operationalize VoC intelligence and respond more effectively to customer needs. In this IDC MarketScape, Revuze is recognized for capabilities in connecting multi-source customer feedback to decision outputs across product, ecommerce, and marketing functions.”Guy Yair, CEO of Revuze, commented: “We believe this acknowledgment reinforces the direction we’re taking as a company. As brand expectations expand and new data channels emerge, organizations need more than dashboards; they need outcomes. In 2026, our focus is on empowering our Action Hubs to accelerate decision-making and guide teams toward the next best move with less manual effort. We see tremendous opportunity to reduce the distance between insight and execution, helping businesses respond faster and operate with greater intelligence across their customer journeys. To us, being included in the IDC MarketScape reflects the foundation we’ve built and the momentum behind where we’re heading.”For more information on the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53061225), download the complete VoC Vendor Assessment report here. About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.About RevuzeRevuze provides brands with actionable market intelligence, using advanced AI to analyze consumer data from multiple sources. By connecting product performance with customer sentiment and category movement, Revuze empowers brands to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of market shifts. For more information visit www.revuze.it

