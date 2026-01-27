New Research Reveals 276,000+ Tech Workers Lost Jobs to AI-Driven Layoffs in 2024-2025

Careery publishes data-backed framework identifying 15 highest-risk job categories and actionable strategies for workforce protection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global employment landscape, career technology platform Careery today released "AI Layoffs: The Complete Survival Guide for Job Seekers in 2026," a comprehensive resource analyzing the latest workforce displacement trends and providing evidence-based strategies for career protection.The guide arrives at a critical moment for workers worldwide. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, over 152,000 technology workers were laid off in 2024, followed by an additional 123,000 layoffs in 2025, with companies increasingly citing AI-driven automation as a contributing factor. Research from McKinsey Global Institute indicates that activities accounting for up to 30% of hours currently worked could be automated by 2030."The conversation around AI and employment has been dominated by extreme narratives — either that AI will eliminate all jobs or that it's nothing to worry about", Bogdan Serebryakov, Founder & Job Market Intelligence Researcher.Key Findings from the Report:The Careery research team identified three distinct waves of AI-driven displacement:Wave 1 (2023-2025): Administrative and data processing roles, with 60-80% task automation potentialWave 2 (2025-2027): Knowledge work and content creation, affecting junior developers, copywriters, and analystsWave 3 (2027-2030): Complex cognitive tasks including aspects of legal, financial, and medical workThe guide ranks 15 job categories by automation risk, with data entry clerks (90%+ automation potential), Tier-1 customer service representatives (85%), and telemarketing roles (90%) facing the highest near-term displacement probability.Framework for Career Protection:Rather than simply cataloging risks, the guide introduces a five-step career future-proofing framework:Audit current role's AI exposure using specific evaluation criteriaIdentify AI-complementary skills that increase rather than compete with automationBuild an "AI-augmented skill stack" combining domain expertise with AI tool proficiencyReposition within organizations by volunteering for AI implementation projectsBuild external safety nets through strategic networking and financial preparationIndustry-Specific Playbooks:The resource includes detailed survival playbooks for four major sectors: technology, finance, healthcare, and creative industries. Each playbook addresses sector-specific displacement patterns and provides tailored strategies for career advancement.For workers who have already experienced displacement, the guide offers a structured 90-day action plan covering financial stabilization, skill repositioning, and strategic job search approaches.About the Research:The guide synthesizes data from multiple authoritative sources including the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, McKinsey Global Institute's research on generative AI and the future of work, Goldman Sachs Research on AI economic impact, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data, and real-time layoff tracking from Layoffs.fyi.Availability:"AI Layoffs: The Complete Survival Guide for Job Seekers in 2026" is available now at no cost at: https://careery.pro/blog/ai-layoffs-complete-survival-guide-job-seekers-2026 About Careery:Careery is a career technology platform helping job seekers navigate the modern employment landscape through AI-powered tools and data-driven insights. Founded with a mission to democratize access to career advancement strategies, Careery provides resources for resume optimization, job application automation, and career planning. The platform serves job seekers globally with tools designed to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the job search process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.