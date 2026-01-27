Submit Release
MDC cancels Jan. 31 Eagle Days event in Puxico due to inclement weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Due to inclement weather, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has cancelled the Eagle Days event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 in Puxico.

Currently, there are no plans to reschedule the event for this year. MDC encourages the public to attend other Eagle Days events around the state. Find a full list of programs at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zt6

