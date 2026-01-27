Maryland State Police Aviation Command Performs Aerial Rescue for An Injured Person from A Fall in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania

January 27, 2026

(BOILING SPRINGS, PA) – A Maryland State Police helicopter helped rescue a man after he sustained a leg injury while hiking Monday afternoon in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

The 23-year-old man was found on the ridge line of the White Rocks-rock climbing and bouldering area by rescuers from Cumberland County, PA after he suffered a fall around 1 p.m. Monday. He was located in a remote area of Cumberland County, in the Boiling Springs, PA area. Rescuers from the Monroe Township Fire Department along with multiple other units from Cumberland County Fire and EMS assisted with the rescue. Due to the steep terrain, weather conditions, and limited access into the area, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to perform an aerial hoist. Trooper 1, based out of the Baltimore Section, subsequently responded.

Pennsylvania rescue personnel initiated patient care and stabilized the man while on the ground. Once overhead, the pilots on Trooper 1 hovered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter nearly 100 feet above the dense tree cover, while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered below. The Trooper/Paramedic, with assistance from Pennsylvania rescuers, secured the injured man on a back board and in a Patient Extrication Platform, commonly called a “PEP bag.”

The Trooper/Paramedic and injured individual were hoisted into the aircraft, at which time Trooper 1 transitioned into a medevac role and flew the man to WellSpan York Hospital in York, PA for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

