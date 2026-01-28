Romanian SEO, ReactJS, and AI Companies Rank Among Global Leaders in 2025 TechBehemoths Awards

Romanian companies secure 5th place globally at the 2025 TechBehemoths Awards, recognized for excellence in SEO, ReactJS, and AI with 8,145 votes

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards 2025 highlight Romania’s continued rise as one of Eastern Europe’s most active digital markets. With 8,145 votes and a 5th place global ranking by overall activity, Romania recorded strong results in SEO, ReactJS development, and AI, reflecting a more competitive environment and increasingly selective performance standards.In Search Engine Optimization , Romania ranked 4th by number of votes, confirming the sustained role of organic visibility in the country’s digital economy. Out of 207 Romanian SEO companies listed on TechBehemoths, four were nominated and two became award winners.Servicii SEO București earned its fourth consecutive distinction, while Kubb Romania entered the winners' list for the first time. The lower number of winners compared to previous years indicates stricter evaluation criteria amid growing competition.ReactJS was the 2nd most voted service for Romania in 2025, underlining continued demand for scalable web application development. The number of Romanian ReactJS award winners has grown steadily over the past four years, reaching 17 winners in 2025, up from 2 in 2022.Among the companies with consecutive recognitions are Linnify, with five straight wins, and NeoVision, with four. Romania currently counts 98 ReactJS providers listed on TechBehemoths and ranks among the leading markets in the region for modern front-end and product development.In Artificial Intelligence , Romania recorded four nominations and four winners, marking the country’s strongest performance in this category to date. AI ranked 12th among the most voted services, with 65 Romanian AI companies listed on the platform. Compared to no nominations in 2023 and three winners in 2024, the 2025 results indicate rapid ecosystem maturation and increasing demand for applied AI solutions across industries.Across all three categories, the 2025 Awards suggest a broader market shift: while the number of recognized companies becomes more selective, Romania’s international visibility continues to grow, supported by technical specialization, consistent delivery performance, and expanding cross-border collaboration.For additional context and industry insights, some trends and analyses are also discussed on the TechBehemoths blog.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects real projects with 55,486 IT companies from 143 countries and 7,277 cities. By bridging the gap between demand and supply of IT services, TechBehemoths helps businesses find reliable partners in software development, AI, design, and more.

