Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy

MOBILE – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday continued highlighting School Choice Week by introducing Charlie Perkins and his grandmother Susan Stacy, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Charlie Perkins is in the 4th grade at St. Dominic Catholic School in Mobile.

“The CHOOSE Act is for all kinds of Alabama families,” said Governor Ivey. “Susan and Charlie are exactly what this program is about – putting faith, family and a child’s future first. Every parent or guardian should have the opportunity to choose the education that best supports their child’s God-given potential.”

For Susan, family comes first, and her daily decisions are shaped by her commitment to providing security, guidance and opportunities for her grandson Charlie. Susan values a detailed, structured and faith-based environment for learning, one that Charlie has also chosen for himself.

To other Alabama parents and guardians, Susan advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “At first mention, I can see where the application process might seem overwhelming, I know I did, but don’t let that stop you! I was blown away – it is readily available and easy to access, and it opened the door to choose the education that best fit Charlie and what he wanted.”

Charlie is thoughtful, quick-witted and kind. He enjoys making comic books and is creative at heart. While he enjoys science at school, he keeps Susan busy with his big aspirations and passion for learning.

Susan added, “When Charlie mentioned that he wanted to go to a new school, I did not know how I was going to do it. With assistance from the CHOOSE Act, I was able to further invest in his education and give him that new environment that he desired.”

Charlie Perkins and Susan Stacy are one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, including the McDades and the Walkers from Montgomery, the Siemenses in Dothan, the Carbonells in Birmingham and the Moseleys in Camden, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

As the 2026-27 school year approaches, the CHOOSE Act applications are open and continue to boast success with thousands of existing CHOOSE Act students renewing their applications. Applications for both renewing families and for new families must be submitted by the March 31, 2026, application deadline. Award notifications will be sent to eligible students on April 15, 2026. Verification of participating school enrollment must be submitted by June 30, 2026, for funding beginning on July 1, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs).

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the program is open to new families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-2028 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For applications and more information about CHOOSE Act Alabama, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

