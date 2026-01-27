Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: January 27, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Fourth Queen City Forward Public Listening Session Community Invited to Share Comments, Questions, and Insights on the Kensington Expressway on Thursday, February 5, 2026 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that a public listening session for Queen City Forward - NYSDOT's community-driven effort to reimagine the Kensington Expressway (State Route 33) and enhance transportation in Western New York - will be held on Thursday, February 5, at the Amherst Center for Senior Services in the Town of Amherst. The open-house-style gathering will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide another opportunity for the public to gather information, share feedback and speak with NYSDOT representatives. This will be the fourth listening session and the second to be held in Buffalo’s suburbs as part of NYSDOT’s continuing commitment to engage with the community at every step in the development of this future project. “A reimagined Kensington Expressway will reshape the transportation future for the entire Western New York Region so it’s imperative that we listen carefully to as many people as possible who are impacted by this highway,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Commuters who travel the expressway daily bring critical, real-world knowledge about how it functions - from commute times to accessibility. That’s why we’re holding Queen City Forward sessions in suburban communities, as well as the City of Buffalo. We want to hear directly from regular users about what aspects of the current corridor they value and what they feel needs to change to better serve their needs and the broader community.” Many users of the Kensington Expressway travel from or through the Town of Amherst as part of their daily commutes, making this an ideal place to further engage suburban commuters. The Amherst Center for Senior Services is located at 370 John James Audubon Pkwy, Amherst, NY 14228. The session will feature informational displays and provide an opportunity for the public to provide comments to NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input gathered at these sessions will inform the project scope and help shape the analysis of effects, including a traffic study on a potential fill-in option and an assessment of the associated air quality effects. Everyone is welcome to attend any listening session, regardless of where they live. The voices and experiences of residents who live near the Kensington Expressway remain very important and the Department continues to value their input as in this process. For more information, visit the Queen City Forward website at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov, which serves as a dedicated online hub with details on community outreach, project updates, Frequently Asked Questions, and options for feedback, including a virtual listening session survey. NYSDOT encourages the community to follow Queen City Forward on social media for the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Media are invited to attend and observe this important community engagement. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###