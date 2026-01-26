Submit Release
DPH Confirms Winter Storm-Related Death in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 26, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming a winter storm-related death in Greenwood County. A 96-year-old female died of hypothermia. The death was confirmed by the county coroner.

For questions regarding the fatality, contact the local coroner’s office.

