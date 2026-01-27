All Invest Securities Flash Update to the Equity Research Coverage of ABL Diagnostics (For Professional Investors)

ABL Diagnostics SA

Strong Buy reiterated with a €8.37 target price following the 21 January 2026 Flash; last close on 22 January 2026: €3.30 (ISIN: FR001400AHX6, Ticker: ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6) (“ABLD” or the “Company”) announces that All Invest Securities has issued a new Flash Update to its equity research coverage of the Company, reiterating a Strong Buy recommendation with a target price of €8.37 ( last closing price on 22 January 2026: €3.30 ).This Flash follows the initial coverage of ABL Diagnostics published on 24 June 2024 by In Extenso Finance.The All Invest Securities Flash provides an independent perspective on ABL Diagnostics’ trajectory, highlighting:• Robust fundamentals;• Accelerating commercial momentum; and• Sustained value creation supported by the Company’s partnership and distribution strategy, in a structurally supportive market.ABL Diagnostics continues to enhance its market visibility among the professional investment community and to demonstrate transparency for all stakeholders (investors, partners, customers, and employees).Availability - The latest Flash is available on the Company’s website: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Flash-ABL-Diagnostics-22012026_EDITED.pdf . Previous documents remain accessible under Legal & Financial News → Financial Analyses on the Company’s website.Regulatory Notice — Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II)The financial analysis referenced herein is strictly reserved for professional investors within the meaning of Directive 2014/65/EU. Its distribution is subject to applicable regulations and territorial restrictions. It must not be altered and should be reviewed in its entirety.Forward‑Looking StatementsThis press release contains, implicitly or explicitly, certain forward‑looking statements regarding ABL Diagnostics and its activities. These statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. They are subject to numerous risks, including those set out in the “Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 12 July 2022 under number 22‑296, available on ABL Diagnostics’ website ( www.abldiagnostics.com ), as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets, and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. Forward‑looking statements herein are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered significant. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could cause ABL Diagnostics’ actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements.Legal NoticeThis press release and the information it contains do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer or invitation to sell or subscribe for, nor the solicitation of an order or an invitation to buy or subscribe for, ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about any local restrictions and comply with them.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:• Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and• Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:• HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.• SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.• Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.• Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions• Real-time syndromic PCR tests• Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.• MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

