Studycat Brings Real‑Time Pronunciation To Its Popular Kids' Spanish Language iPhone App Via VoicePlay

Studycat launches VoicePlay, an on-device feature in its Spanish app that gives kids real-time pronunciation feedback, keeping learning private and ad-free.

VoicePlay helps children build speaking confidence through instant, on-device feedback. It supports natural practice while respecting families’ privacy expectations.” — CEO

HK, HONG KONG, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studycat today announced the launch of VoicePlay, an on‑device voice recognition feature that delivers real‑time pronunciation feedback in Learn Spanish by Studycat, one of the most popular kids Spanish language iPhone app experiences for early learners. The update complements Studycat’s play‑based curriculum, ad‑free and kidSAFE‑listed environment, and pressure‑free lesson design to help young children practice speaking with confidence while maintaining privacy.Download Learn Spanish by Studycat on the App Store or by visiting https://studycat.com/products/spanish/ and explore VoicePlay today with a seven‑day free trial.Designed for early learners, Studycat teaches Spanish through fully immersive mini‑games, songs, and stories developed by language and early‑education experts. Families can start with a seven‑day free trial on iPhone and iPad via the App Store and continue learning online and offline with up to four learner profiles per household.VoicePlay: real‑time speaking practice on‑deviceVoicePlay enables children to repeat target words and phrases and receive instant feedback on pronunciation, encouraging consistent practice and turn‑taking without classroom pressure. Because VoicePlay runs on‑device, voice inputs are processed locally, aligning with Studycat’s commitment to child‑friendly design and data minimization. The feature integrates with Studycat’s immersion approach, where lessons are delivered in Spanish to support natural listening and speaking development.Pressure‑free learning, by designTo reduce anxiety and improve focus for young learners, Studycat recently removed game timers from its activities based on parent feedback. That change allows children to practice vocabulary and pronunciation at their own pace, supporting mastery before progression. The result is a calmer, more engaging experience that emphasizes understanding over speed.Built for families and early learnersLearn Spanish by Studycat combines an ad‑free, kidSAFE‑listed environment with age‑appropriate progression for children roughly ages 2–8, while its App Store age rating lists the app as 4+. With support for multiple learner profiles, progress tracking, and offline access, families can tailor learning to each child and take Spanish practice on the go. The curriculum builds a balanced foundation across listening, speaking, reading, and writing, using games and stories that feel like play rather than tests.AvailabilityVoicePlay is rolling out now in Learn Spanish by Studycat on iPhone and iPad. Families can begin with a seven‑day free trial and continue with monthly or annual subscription options.Key facts- On‑device voice recognition (VoicePlay) provides real‑time pronunciation feedback for kids.- Play‑based, immersion‑only Spanish lessons with games, stories, and songs designed by experts.- Pressure‑free learning after the removal of game timers based on parent feedback.- Ad‑free, kidSAFE‑listed environment with support for up to four learner profiles.- Offline learning available; suitable for early learners (approx. ages 2–8). App Store age rating: 4+.About StudycatStudycat creates award‑winning language learning apps for children through play‑based, fully immersive lessons in Spanish, English, French, German, and Chinese. The platform combines expert‑designed curricula with interactive games, stories, and songs, supporting multiple learner profiles, progress tracking, and offline learning inside an ad‑free, kidSAFE‑listed environment. Studycat was named “Overall Language Learning Company of the Year” in the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

