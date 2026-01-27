From Tulsa to the Navajo Nation, Chinook Medical Gear CEO Volunteers to Serve Remote Communities

Chinook Medical Gear CEO Supports the Families of the Navajo Nation

Chinook Medical Gear CEO Ben Crowder supports Backcountry Santa’s mission delivering essential winter aid to Navajo Nation communities.

Preparedness isn’t just about equipment, It’s about responsibility and showing up for people when and where help is needed.” — Ben Crowder, CEO and owner of Chinook Medical Gear

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinook Medical Gear is proud to share that CEO Ben Crowder volunteered this December with BackcountrySanta.org, a group of dedicated volunteer pilots delivering essential winter supplies to members of the Navajo Nation in Southern Utah and Northern Arizona. Backcountry Santa is a nonprofit collective of pilots from across the Intermountain West, including Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado. Each year, these pilots donate their time, aircraft, and flight expertise to transport food, warm clothing, and cold-weather necessities into remote communities that are often difficult to reach by traditional supply routes. Their primary focus during the holiday season is supporting elders and children living in rural areas of the Navajo Nation, where access to basic necessities can be limited, especially during winter months.Guided by their motto, “People, Not Pounds,” Backcountry Santa prioritizes human connection and direct community impact over cargo totals. The organization goes beyond traditional holiday drives by creating meaningful relationships between donors, pilots, and the families they serve. These efforts help address ongoing challenges such as food insecurity, limited access to resources, and the added hardships brought on by cold weather.“Preparedness isn’t just about equipment,” said Crowder. “It’s about responsibility and showing up for people when and where help is needed. Being part of a mission that puts people first is something I’m honored to support.”Through this volunteer effort, Chinook Medical Gear reaffirms its commitment to service, preparedness, and community support beyond professional and emergency-use settings. The company is proud to stand alongside Backcountry Santa and the volunteer pilots who help deliver not only essential supplies, but dignity, connection, and hope to families across the Navajo Nation during the holiday season.For more information about Backcountry Santa and how to support their mission, visit www.backcountrysanta.org About Chinook Medical GearFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chinook Medical Gear is a leading provider of high-quality medical kits, trauma supplies, and mission-ready medical equipment. Trusted by military units, law enforcement, EMS, healthcare professionals, and prepared civilians worldwide, Chinook Medical Gear specializes in solutions designed for real-world emergencies where reliability and performance matter most. With a focus on preparedness, innovation, and service, Chinook Medical Gear remains committed to supporting those who save lives in the field and in their communities.Website: www.chinookmed.com Anita MillerChief Operations OfficerChinook Medical Gear970-403-0151anita@chinookmed.comThis release is issued on behalf of Chinook Medical Gear.

Our Story - Backcountry Santa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.