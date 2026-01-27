Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, endorses IL Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly endorses U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) for the United States Senate. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Raja Krishnamoorthi has proven time and again that he can deliver for America’s small business community. Raja knows how to cut red tape, support entrepreneurs, and create an ienvironment where small businesses can grow, hire, and compete. He understands the value of our community of taxpayers, job creators, and business builders, because he was once a business owner himself. In an economy like this one, our members need a leader like Raja in the United States Senate — someone who will fight for opportunity, fairness, and growth for all small businesses across Illinois and the nation.”Throughout his time in Congress, Congressman Krishnamoorthi has built a record rooted in practical economic leadership and accountability. As a former small business owner, he brings firsthand experience to his work, understanding what it means to manage payroll, navigate regulations, and invest in growth. Congressman Krishnamoorthi has focused on lowering costs for families and businesses, advancing policies that improve access to capital, support entrepreneurship, and promote innovation. In Illinois, Congressman Krishnamoorthi has actively engaged with small businesses across sectors, from manufacturers to distributors and family-owned enterprises, listening directly to their concerns and advocating for solutions that strengthen local economies and job creation.The USHBC looks forward to continuing to work with Congressman Krishnamoorthi, as well as members of Congress across the aisle, to bring his results-driven approach to the U.S. Senate, to promote economic opportunity, affordability, and pragmatic, responsible governance in support of American small businesses across the country to grow, compete, and succeed.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

