ACCA Art ™ Confirms Global Influencer AI+Web 3 Xavvi ™ Pre-Grammy Awards Event, January 30 at 'Arc' Beverly Hills

Xavvi ™ debuts January 30 at Gores Group 'Arc' with a AI/Web3 platform Redefining how Influencers & content creators own, monetize and scale their businesses.

The Pre Grammy debut of Xavvi ™ invites guests that include Grammy nominees, top-tier Influencers, sport stars & industry leaders ready to transform follower influence into tradable digital assets.” — Carlos Benitez - Co- Publisher + Creative Director , AccaArt

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Influencer, Xavvi ™ AI + Web3 debut is set on January 30, 2026, to evolutionize the relation between Influencers, digital currency and ownership at the luxurious ARC Beverly, the Gores Group Headquarters at 9800 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, California 90210. The pre-Grammy celebration marks the official launch of Xavvi ™, a next-generation AI + Web3 platform designed to redefine how creators own, monetize, and scale their influence and fanbases utilizing a proprietary e-commerce platform and digital currency.The by-invitation-only, Pre-Grammy Celebration is hosted in part by Ricky Rebel (Billboard Top 40 recording artist formerly signed with Madonna's Maverick label and whose current release 'Veronica' was considered for two GRAMMY Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. The evening features a Getty Images red carpet entry with media coverage and interviews by Carlos Benitez and Maya Itu of AccaArt Journal and Beverly Hills Gallery.All-star, live performances by Liyah Bey and Ekaa Sood will take center stage presented by Global IKON Ashish Manchanda and Agent, Pierre Patrick. A special appearance and performance by B.Howard (Choosin' - All Eyes On Me) rounds out the program. A highlight of the Xavvi ™ occasion is special guest with a third Grammy Recognition Award and 5x Grammy Nominee,Septimius The Great, as seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, Apple TV, Hulu, and Netflix, The former Beverly Hills Mayor, John A. Mirisch (who graced the conver of the most recent edition of AccaArt Journal) and currently serves as City Council Member of Beverly Hills will join other city officials to round out the roster. Additional celebrity guests and performers are being announced.Xavvi™ introduces a paradigm shift for 'Content Creators and Influencers' seeking independence from traditional social media platforms. While most 'Influencers' driving sales and brand building revenue currently attract their audiences on platforms that can restrict reach or revoke access without warning; Xavvi ™ empowers its stable of content creators to build permanent, ownable digital assets.Through Xavvi's ™ platform, their participants and partners establish "Data Real Estate," secured by blockchain technology. Ownership is immutable and value adds compound over time. "This new model transforms influence into a tangible, tradable asset utilizing assigned digital tokens," according to Peter Wu, CEO, Xavvi ai.In addition guests at the Pre-Grammy Xavvi ™ Debut, Friday, January 30th from 7pm to 10pm will experience first hand by the pioneering creators how the 'Xavvi Revolution' deploys AI Digital Twins (like Avatars) that operate 24/7. Each AI Likeness engages audiences globally while generating passive scalable income for the creators and brands they represent. Transactions are monetized through TDA Tokens (Trustable Data Assets) that represent verified ownership of audience data and function as digital property deeds.Unique to Xavvi ™ is the 'Influencer' retains 70% of the net revenue generated by their AI-powered digital assets. Fans are encouraged to mine the Xavvi ™ assigned exclusive token advancing a 'shared- wealth producing ecosystem'. Fans mine tokens through engagement and purchases while benefit alongside the creators they support. A win-win-win.This invitation-only event is limited to a select group of celebrities, influencers, sports stars, content creators and industry leaders ready to transform "follower influence into tradable digital assets," according to Maya Ito, Director of Acca Journal. For admission RSVP is a must at www.accaart.com/rsvp . with a reply confirmation to be considered valid.About Xavvi ™Xavvi is the world's first digital driven platform designed to grant content creators and Influencers true ownership of their data assets while strengthening the relationship with their fandom with shared revenue and incentives. By combining AI digitized humans, (next gen avatars) with proprietary TDA token economics (Topological Data Analysis used to analyze cryptocurrency token interaction networks), Xavvi ™ returns data value to the creators who generate it—ushering in a new era of creator-controlled growth, monetization, and legacy building.

