Operation Gratitude Marks MLK Day of Service with Nationwide Volunteer Effort Supporting Those Who Serve

Operation Gratitude Marks MLK Day of Service with Nationwide Volunteer Effort Supporting Deployed Troops and Local First Responders

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a National Day of Service, calling individuals and organizations to honor Dr. King’s legacy through meaningful action. In observance of the day, Operation Gratitude mobilized volunteers across the country to take part in service efforts rooted in gratitude, connection, and community support.In Los Angeles, volunteers gathered at Operation Gratitude’s headquarters to assemble 5,000 Care Packages for Deployed Troops, providing tangible support to service members serving overseas. The assembly served as a hands-on opportunity for volunteers to begin the year by turning appreciation into action.Alongside the Los Angeles assembly, volunteers in 14 states participated in a nationwide effort to thank local First Responders. Volunteers delivered special activation boxes containing handwritten letters and paracord items to nearby fire stations, police departments, and emergency response teams in their own communities, extending the impact of the Day of Service far beyond a single location.“MLK Day of Service reminds us that honoring Dr. King’s legacy starts with showing up for others in practical, human ways,” said Emily Schwartz, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. “Whether our volunteers were assembling Care Packages in Los Angeles or delivering thank-you boxes to first responders in their hometowns, each act of service reflected a shared commitment to gratitude, connection, and care for those who serve.”The nationwide effort brought together volunteers from diverse communities, united by a common purpose: to express appreciation through action and strengthen the bonds between those who serve and the communities they protect.Operation Gratitude’s MLK Day of Service activities highlight how individual acts—local and collective—can create meaningful impact when grounded in service.About Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a national nonprofit dedicated to fostering a culture of gratitude and providing tangible expressions of appreciation to deployed troops, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through care package assemblies, volunteer engagement, and community-driven initiatives, Operation Gratitude connects Americans to those who serve.

