Mulligal Marks a Year of Growth, Resale Impact, and Community Engagement

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mulligal, a resale and retail platform focused on women’s golf apparel, released its annual Year in Review, highlighting significant growth, customer savings, and sustainability impact over the past year.In total, Mulligal welcomed 995 new customers and fulfilled 2,100 orders, resulting in the sale of more than 6,500 apparel items. Of those, 2,900 were gently used garments, contributing to an estimated annual environmental savings of 26,100 kilograms of CO₂ emissions and approximately 4,698,000 liters of water. Through resale pricing, customers collectively saved an estimated $88,000 compared to manufacturers’ suggested sale prices.The company also reported a 98% increase in online order sales, reflecting growing demand for accessible women’s golf apparel beyond its brick-and-mortar presence. During the year, Mulligal’s Washington Street location was closed for 42 days, yet digital sales continued to drive growth and reach new customers nationwide.Customer preferences remained consistent, with sleeveless tops ranking as the best-selling apparel category. Top-performing brands included Tail Activewear Sunday Swagger , and Kinona. The business also saw continued local engagement, including 28 recorded visits from dogs, reinforcing Mulligal’s role as a community-oriented retail space.Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. The company focuses on affordability, accessibility, and extending garment lifecycles through resale. While the owner logged 32 rounds of golf during the year, the company noted there is still room to increase her rounds in 2026!As Mulligal looks ahead, the company remains focused on expanding its resale inventory, strengthening its online presence, and supporting women golfers through practical, style-forward golf apparel options.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women’s golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

