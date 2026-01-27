Restaurant Ventures Unlimited Adds to Portfolio with Purchase of Jane in Southlake

Owners of Volstead, Tycoon and The Tavern at Lakeside taking over popular Southlake Spot.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, parent company which owns and operates popular Southlake and Flower Mound restaurants have added a fourth brand to their portfolio. Located off Southlake Blvd. and Carrol, Jane opened in 2020 and quickly became a popular spot for locals."We're excited to have Jane as part of our expanding brand portfolio. Jane has become an iconic neighborhood establishment in the heart of Southlake with a loyal following, and we look forward to helping the brand grow“, said Dave Coussirat, RVU President.Our goal is to consistently provide a fantastic guest experience. We'll be making changes to improve Jane while keeping the charm which has made Jane beloved to so many in the community. Our plans for an expanded menu, dining room enhancements including large party seating & acoustic improvements will make Jane an even better place to meet for lunch, happy hour, dinner, or large events.Guests can experience the new menu starting this week, along with design and ambiance updates inside the restaurant and on the patio. New furniture and improved seating are also part of the restaurant enhancements.The new menu features fan favorites and new flavors created by Chef John Franke, who has developed iconic menus for many DFW restaurants, like Whiskey Cake, Velvet Taco and many more.Visit www.janesouthlake.com for details and to book your reservation today!About Restaurant Ventures Unlimited:Running excellent operations, focusing of the guest experience is core to Restaurant Ventures Unlimited. The Tavern at Lakeside, located in Flower Mound, is all about Great Food and Endless Fun. With a variety of craft beers, signature beer-battered fries, mouthwatering burgers, from-scratch cooking, and a lively atmosphere, The Tavern at Lakeside has everything you need for a truly fantastic time.Tycoon, located just minutes from Tavern, is more than just a dining destination—Tycoon is a vibrant hub for unforgettable experiences. Enjoy lively Happy Hour (Monday to Friday), and a new, unique dinner menu, served in a relaxed but upscale atmosphere perfect for any occasion. Tycoon promises good times any day of the week.Volstead is the hidden gem of Southlake. The Prohibition Era Bar + Kitchen is named after the Volstead Act, which established the prohibition of alcoholic drinks in 1919. Volstead has incredible Happy Hour specials and is a great spot for lunch or dinner. Volstead is a space for deeper connections and a place to let your hair down.Restaurant Ventures Unlimited is based in Flower Mound and started in 2016 by President, Dave Coussirat.

